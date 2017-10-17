WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 | Fixtures

2018 | Fixtures
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:19 am
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1686
Anybody any idea when they are out. Don't want to renew my season ticket until I can cheack they don't clash with other commitments.
Re: Fixtures 2018
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:44 am
PrinterThe
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1376
Last year announced on the 23rd Oct
Previous year 18th Oct

Both were Sunday's so possibly this weekend or next

I'll take a guess that they'll put us up against McGuire and HKR week one.
Re: 2018 | Fixtures
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:47 am
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7962
Clubs received the provisional set of fixtures on Monday to look through. Full fixtures announced 1st November.
Re: Fixtures 2018
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:06 am
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5564
Location: Hill Valley
PrinterThe wrote:
Last year announced on the 23rd Oct
Previous year 18th Oct

Both were Sunday's so possibly this weekend or next

I'll take a guess that they'll put us up against McGuire and HKR week one.


we always seem to play HKR in the first couple of weeks.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: 2018 | Fixtures
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:21 am
Sherbert Dip
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 05, 2007 10:53 am
Posts: 1802
Catalans away before end of March ☹️

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Bing [Bot], chapylad, Dadsylad, dull nickname, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Frosties., leedsbarmyarmy, Les Norton, Norman Stanley Fletcher, PrinterThe, RHINO-MARK, rhino65, rollin thunder, Sherbert Dip, The Magic Rat, TOMCAT and 264 guests

