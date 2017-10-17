Well there is that too.



Maybe it's just me but I don't like the fact that a coach of a professional sports teams comes out and says it's OK to lose a game - going in with that mindset is just wrong IMO. I could maybe understand it a bit more in a qualifier situation, but in the actual tournament, the goal and the mindset should be to win every single game and walk away with the trophy.



What happens if we take the loss to Australia, and then go into the other games thinking well it's ok, we'll just turn up and beat this lot, and they have the game of their lives and turn us over??