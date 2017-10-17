I'm a bit disappointed to read Wayne Bennett's comments this morning. He stated he'd be happy to lose the opening game against Australia as long as we're competitive. Whilst realistically I think that what we should expect, I want to hear the coach building confidence and going into the game telling the players we expect to win. There's no point going into a World Cup satisfied with an opening game defeat.
I accept there has to be an element of managing expectations but surely not by telling the world he'd be happy to lose? I can't see an English coach having that attitude.
http://www.skysports.com/share/11084676
