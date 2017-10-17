Bigredwarrior wrote:

http://www.skysports.com/share/11084676 I'm a bit disappointed to read Wayne Bennett's comments this morning. He stated he'd be happy to lose the opening game against Australia as long as we're competitive. Whilst realistically I think that what we should expect, I want to hear the coach building confidence and going into the game telling the players we expect to win. There's no point going into a World Cup satisfied with an opening game defeat.I accept there has to be an element of managing expectations but surely not by telling the world he'd be happy to lose? I can't see an English coach having that attitude.

England do not need to beat Australia in the first game. This is the football teams issue thinking win every game. Only game England need to win is beat France to get out of the group. I think this is England's best chance to get into a final. After all did NZ do that in a world cup lose first game to Australia but then did them in the final.If he went around saying we will win this and that puts added pressure on the players.