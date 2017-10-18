Towns88 wrote:
Not me personally . I Keep fairly grounded as your next defeat is round the corner plus I've seen us on the other side of the coin, getting tubbedevery week and playing in front of 2000 at whitehaven. However, Banter is 1 thing though but making up nonsense is a different ball game.
Go away, your League leaders shield needs polishing
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, cheekydiddles, chunkyhugo, gulfcoast_highwayman, Joshheff90, Leeds Thirteen, Les Norton, Maverick Rhino, Norman Stanley Fletcher, RHINO-MARK, rhinos21, Sir Kevin Sinfield, Stevosfalseteeth, taxi4stevesmith, The Eagle, WF Rhino and 241 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,651,515
|2,165
|76,302
|4,559
|SET
|