Hello I'm currently selling a signed Huddersfield shirt for a charity night I'm helping organiseBecause I can't post photos here the easiest thing for me to do is link the page on your fans Facebook page we're I have also listed itIt will give you the back story to the charity night and also how I would like payment so you know it is for charity and not a scam plus there's obviously photos of the top there tooI do hope someone is intrested as this is for a great causeThanks chris

[quote="Headingley Rhino"]Great win yesterday at our place, there is no denying you are probably the best team in SL as you have proved it all year so I think it's justice done that you have got to Old Trafford. I thought wigan was excellent in the second half and showed why you guys are top dogs this year.