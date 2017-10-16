WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Signed shirt

Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:54 pm
Hello I'm currently selling a signed Huddersfield shirt for a charity night I'm helping organise
Because I can't post photos here the easiest thing for me to do is link the page on your fans Facebook page we're I have also listed it
It will give you the back story to the charity night and also how I would like payment so you know it is for charity and not a scam plus there's obviously photos of the top there too
https://www.facebook.com/groups/4116451 ... 630415874/
I do hope someone is intrested as this is for a great cause
Thanks chris
