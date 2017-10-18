WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Larne Patrick

Re: Larne Patrick
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 7:46 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3175
Location: LEYTH
wire-flyer wrote:
Where do I find the Kevin Larroyer thread?


viewtopic.php?f=22&t=609392
Re: Larne Patrick
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 9:15 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1089
Leigh sign yet another Frenchman, they have been very heavily reliant on Catalans academy the last few years.
Re: Larne Patrick
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 9:27 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6714
[quote="Sir Kevin Sinfield"]Leigh sign yet another Frenchman, they have been very heavily reliant on Catalans academy the last few years.[

You don't seem happy about it Jean.
