WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Larne Patrick

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Larne Patrick

Post a reply
Re: Larne Patrick
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:26 am
King Street Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2865
Location: WF4
I'm just thinking about something Towns88 said a few weeks back on the Hardaker thread...

Yes. I've heard the same audio. That may or may not be true, it's irrelevant though as it's not why he isn't in the squad. But the test but is bloody true! He ain't gunna appear on Saturday, the club may choose to announce it Monday after liasing with the rfl. They may also mention the departure of Larne Patrick which may or may not be related.


Is this Cas getting shut of more potential trouble?
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Re: Larne Patrick
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:47 am
Willzays aunt renee Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:25 am
Posts: 20
Cokey wrote:
Stop being pedantic Willy.

Cokey, I'm sure your a very nice young man, our Williams a sensible young man now he's left school and stopped hanging about with them idiots', but still a tad sensitive so go steady on the criticism please.
Re: Larne Patrick
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 10:53 am
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 3143
Location: LEYTH
Willzays aunt renee wrote:
Cokey, I'm sure your a very nice young man, our Williams a sensible young man now he's left school and stopped hanging about with them idiots', but still a tad sensitive so go steady on the criticism please.


Of course aunt renee. :HUG:
Image Image Image
Re: Larne Patrick
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:20 am
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7891
Larne was doing very very well - was dubbed "super sub" at Hudds as he would come off the bench and cause havoc against tired opposition with his mobility. All was rosy up until the point he got too big for his boots and demanded more game time. Instead he went on loan to Wigan and realised he wasn't all that, came back to hudds out of favour and moved to cas. Unlucky perhaps with injuries at that point.
At 28 years old with 200 games under his belt as a forward he should be in his prime - you've got to ask yourself why cas got shut one year into a three year deal. I suspect his attitude has let him down- but he's ought to be too good for championship rugby.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Re: Larne Patrick
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:37 am
Lebron James Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 1008
Sometimes a signing deserves a new thread, like when Saints sign superstars like Ben Barba but in no way does an under achieving journeyman signing for a team being relegated from super league deserve its own thread. It just opens the flood gates for when Wakefield and Huddersfield sign some random journeyman for their fans to post a new topic.

Regards

King James
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Asgardian13, BD20Cougar, BRIXTON, broadybull87, Budgiezilla, ChampagneSuperRovers, cravenpark1, Egg Banjo, eric35, Grimmy, Halfdan of t'wide embrace, Hessle Roader, jools, King Street Cat, Lebron James, LeedsDave, MonkeyLover, nottinghamtiger, serge le forge, Smew, WF Rhino, wire-flyer, yorksguy1865 and 280 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,650,8222,28976,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM