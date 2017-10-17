Larne was doing very very well - was dubbed "super sub" at Hudds as he would come off the bench and cause havoc against tired opposition with his mobility. All was rosy up until the point he got too big for his boots and demanded more game time. Instead he went on loan to Wigan and realised he wasn't all that, came back to hudds out of favour and moved to cas. Unlucky perhaps with injuries at that point.

At 28 years old with 200 games under his belt as a forward he should be in his prime - you've got to ask yourself why cas got shut one year into a three year deal. I suspect his attitude has let him down- but he's ought to be too good for championship rugby.