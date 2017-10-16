Are we going to have a thread every time Leigh sign a player?
Decent signing,but come on, you have your own page and there is a thread for signings below.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bramleyrhino, BRIXTON, Budgiezilla, CM Punk, coco the fullback, Darwinsdad, Dave K., Guybrush, Him, Levrier, Matt01, Norton123, SecondRowSaint, shinymcshine, Smew, Tharg The Mighty, UllFC, Zulu01 and 250 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,650,643
|2,221
|76,296
|4,559
|SET
|