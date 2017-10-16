WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Larne Patrick

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Larne Patrick

Post a reply
Larne Patrick
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:49 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9998
Location: Back in Lancashire
Another handy signing for Leigh. Here's hoping he can get his career going again after last season's bad luck. He definitely has something to get 200 SL games under his belt by the age of 28.
Re: Larne Patrick
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 8:59 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18210
Location: Back in Hull.
Are we going to have a thread every time Leigh sign a player?

Decent signing,but come on, you have your own page and there is a thread for signings below.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bramleyrhino, BRIXTON, Budgiezilla, CM Punk, coco the fullback, Darwinsdad, Dave K., Guybrush, Him, Levrier, Matt01, Norton123, SecondRowSaint, shinymcshine, Smew, Tharg The Mighty, UllFC, Zulu01 and 250 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,650,6432,22176,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM