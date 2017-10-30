WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DEADLINE

Post Mon Oct 30, 2017 10:06 am
Posted by Duckman on Mon Oct 30, 2017 10:06 am
Well, I'm a Bulls fan, but I'm also a Wakefield council tax payer who has suffered from the drastic cutting of services in the area. My daughters swimming club no longer have their pool after it was shut by wmdc.

So I've followed this story, and I understand trinity have been, at best, woefully let down by wmdc on this, but I would just add that the general perception of the people I've spoken to about this is that whilst they agree that wmdc are pretty inept, they are also pretty much hamstrung financially by lower distributions from central government, and their story from last week of trinity backing out as you won't pay a commercial rent and not having the burden on the taxpayer is the story that's stuck, even if it's false, and forgets the original deal of a stadium provided by the developer for the gifting of greenbelt land to build that eyesore.

So I really think the club needs to get its legal advice quicker and issue a strong statement, because you're losing the perception "battle" with the general wmdc public, the majority of whom don't know the full details, don't go on rl forums, but do read and believe (mostly) council statements in the local press, and they don't really care beyond "how can the council pay for a stadium but shut my pool/library etc."

Good luck, i hope you get the community stadium promised by the developer -and that I don't end up paying for it whilst I still have to drive past the white eyesore to stand on the decaying odsal terraces ;)
Post Mon Oct 30, 2017 10:14 am
Posted by bren2k on Mon Oct 30, 2017 10:14 am
you're losing the perception "battle" with the general wmdc public, the majority of whom don't know the full details, don't go on rl forums, but do read and believe (mostly) council statements in the local press, and they don't really care beyond "how can the council pay for a stadium but shut my pool/library etc."


I made exactly this point a number of months ago - and it's even truer now than it was then; there has been far to much focus on this as a stadium for WT, and very little mention of the developers obligation to the Wakefield public in return for being gifted pp on green belt land. Mr Box has exploited that with his latest stunt, and the club/trust seem happy to let it stand.
Post Mon Oct 30, 2017 10:24 am
Posted by wrencat1873 on Mon Oct 30, 2017 10:24 am
I made exactly this point a number of months ago - and it's even truer now than it was then; there has been far to much focus on this as a stadium for WT, and very little mention of the developers obligation to the Wakefield public in return for being gifted pp on green belt land. Mr Box has exploited that with his latest stunt, and the club/trust seem happy to let it stand.


Agreed, we are missing a "trick" by not mentioning the "Community" facilities at every occasion.
Trinity are being made out as the villain here, when the polar opposite is the case and the wider public believe that WMDC are funding the project and not merely loaning the cash until they are successful in recouping the loan from the developers.
Maybe this is part of WMDC's plan, which removes much of the pressure on them to actually do something.
Users browsing this forum: 1873, alegend, Bing [Bot], bren2k, Bull Mania, coco the fullback, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Godiswithers, Google Adsense [Bot], got there, judge the jules, Khlav Kalash, lifelongfan, M62 J30 TRINITY, MC_Wildcat, NEwildcat, RWB, spookDU2018, TheMightyTrin, Trebor, Tricky2309, wakeytrin, Wildcat26, Willzay, wrencat1873 and 222 guests

