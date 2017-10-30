Well, I'm a Bulls fan, but I'm also a Wakefield council tax payer who has suffered from the drastic cutting of services in the area. My daughters swimming club no longer have their pool after it was shut by wmdc.So I've followed this story, and I understand trinity have been, at best, woefully let down by wmdc on this, but I would just add that the general perception of the people I've spoken to about this is that whilst they agree that wmdc are pretty inept, they are also pretty much hamstrung financially by lower distributions from central government, and their story from last week of trinity backing out as you won't pay a commercial rent and not having the burden on the taxpayer is the story that's stuck, even if it's false, and forgets the original deal of a stadium provided by the developer for the gifting of greenbelt land to build that eyesore.So I really think the club needs to get its legal advice quicker and issue a strong statement, because you're losing the perception "battle" with the general wmdc public, the majority of whom don't know the full details, don't go on rl forums, but do read and believe (mostly) council statements in the local press, and they don't really care beyond "how can the council pay for a stadium but shut my pool/library etc."Good luck, i hope you get the community stadium promised by the developer -and that I don't end up paying for it whilst I still have to drive past the white eyesore to stand on the decaying odsal terraces