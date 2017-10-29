|
|
I have only seen Box once, to speak to face to face, on a one to one basis, and the one word I could use to describe him, Was weasel.
The Avenger wrote:
That’s good to hear, as I said earlier I think much more needs to be said about this part of the developers obligations as to the casual it seems all about and only about the stadium.
Wonder if that's why Thornes Park was mentioned again better for a stadium with attached 4g pitches etc.
Up the Trin
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
The only people who are peddling the " it's a stadium for Wakefield Trinity paid by the tax payer" are supporters of other clubs desperate for us not to get a stadium as they fear we have bigger potential than them.
What a loada piffle.
If you read the statement carefully from the council, that's EXACTLY the way they are portraying it to the public. That Wakefield want a ground paid for by the tax payer.
I know this isn't true, you know this isn't true.....
But the average Wakefield citizen who's unaware of the ins and outs has no reason to doubt the information in the council statemet.
Make it about fans of other clubs is that's what helps you sleep at night, but this in so many ways transcends rugby league. You need to take your blinkers off for a minute to see the bigger picture.
I'm as much a supporter of Wakefield community trust as any Wakefield fan, as they are operating on behalf of ALL Wakefield citizens, of which I am one, not just on behalf of Wakefield trinity and its supporters.
If you don't realise this then you're a big a part of the wider problem.
You also say "EVERYONE KNOWS the council is corrupt"
Define everyone? People still keep coming out and voting labour so I don't know what your basis for that is.
Please don't quote me if you're gonna talk absolute garbage in response.
Posted by
thebeagle
on Sun Oct 29, 2017 11:53 pm
The debate on the last two or three pages have in a way proved my point.Why is legal advice needed just to reply to the council statement. That is surely just putting in the public domain your side of the argument,without making any statements which could prejudice it. The longer we wait the more it becomes entrenched in the minds of the public what the council is saying.
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
The only people who are peddling the " it's a stadium for Wakefield Trinity paid by the tax payer" are supporters of other clubs desperate for us not to get a stadium as they fear we have bigger potential than them. The general Wakefield public know WMDC are either currupt or inept or both. The points raised on this thread regarding the community facilities the 4 g pitches etc that were promised along side the community stadium show this so called council have shown no political will just contempt.
Up the Trin
Congratulations on a very well researched post.
DAVE@CAS1990 wrote:
You also say "EVERYONE KNOWS the council is corrupt"
Define everyone? People still keep coming out and voting labour so I don't know what your basis for that is.
.
The problem is not political. It is based one powerful individual's personal vendetta.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.
WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"
Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.
DAVE@CAS1990 wrote:
What a loada piffle.
If you read the statement carefully from the council, that's EXACTLY the way they are portraying it to the public. That Wakefield want a ground paid for by the tax payer.
I know this isn't true, you know this isn't true.....
But the average Wakefield citizen who's unaware of the ins and outs has no reason to doubt the information in the council statemet.
Make it about fans of other clubs is that's what helps you sleep at night, but this in so many ways transcends rugby league. You need to take your blinkers off for a minute to see the bigger picture.
I'm as much a supporter of Wakefield community trust as any Wakefield fan, as they are operating on behalf of ALL Wakefield citizens, of which I am one, not just on behalf of Wakefield trinity and its supporters.
If you don't realise this then you're a big a part of the wider problem.
You also say "EVERYONE KNOWS the council is corrupt"
Define everyone? People still keep coming out and voting labour so I don't know what your basis for that is.
Please don't quote me if you're gonna talk absolute garbage in response.
That statement from the council contributes to the belief that WMDC are either currupt inept or both.
Love this City
Love this Club
Up the Trin
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
Congratulations on a very well researched post.
I know, gets me why fans of other clubs are peddling that the WMDC are building Trinity a stadium and they are paying for it aswell. There were even fans of other clubs opposing the community stadium the other year why would they do that.
Up the Trin
Posted by
wakeyrule
on Mon Oct 30, 2017 9:23 am
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
Congratulations on a very well researched post.
Strikes me this research is based on one source, Casforum. There are some thoughtful & considered contributions on there, but the overall picture is spiteful to say the least.
There were even fans of other clubs opposing the community stadium the other year why would they do that.
Up the Trin[/quote]
LET US NOT FORGET the CEO of a certain club even wrote a letter to the public enquiry objecting to the plans. This was widely endorsed by the majority of the fans of that club.
|