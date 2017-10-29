M62 J30 TRINITY wrote: The only people who are peddling the " it's a stadium for Wakefield Trinity paid by the tax payer" are supporters of other clubs desperate for us not to get a stadium as they fear we have bigger potential than them.

What a loada piffle.If you read the statement carefully from the council, that's EXACTLY the way they are portraying it to the public. That Wakefield want a ground paid for by the tax payer.I know this isn't true, you know this isn't true.....But the average Wakefield citizen who's unaware of the ins and outs has no reason to doubt the information in the council statemet.Make it about fans of other clubs is that's what helps you sleep at night, but this in so many ways transcends rugby league. You need to take your blinkers off for a minute to see the bigger picture.I'm as much a supporter of Wakefield community trust as any Wakefield fan, as they are operating on behalf of ALL Wakefield citizens, of which I am one, not just on behalf of Wakefield trinity and its supporters.If you don't realise this then you're a big a part of the wider problem.You also say "EVERYONE KNOWS the council is corrupt"Define everyone? People still keep coming out and voting labour so I don't know what your basis for that is.Please don't quote me if you're gonna talk absolute garbage in response.