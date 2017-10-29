WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DEADLINE

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity DEADLINE

Post a reply
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 8:13 pm
Posted by Eastern Wildcat on Sun Oct 29, 2017 8:13 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1772
I have only seen Box once, to speak to face to face, on a one to one basis, and the one word I could use to describe him, Was weasel.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 8:20 pm
Posted by M62 J30 TRINITY on Sun Oct 29, 2017 8:20 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1903
The Avenger wrote:
That’s good to hear, as I said earlier I think much more needs to be said about this part of the developers obligations as to the casual it seems all about and only about the stadium.

Wonder if that's why Thornes Park was mentioned again better for a stadium with attached 4g pitches etc.

Up the Trin
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 11:19 pm
Posted by DAVE@CAS1990 on Sun Oct 29, 2017 11:19 pm
DAVE@CAS1990 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 4:18 pm
Posts: 1379
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
The only people who are peddling the " it's a stadium for Wakefield Trinity paid by the tax payer" are supporters of other clubs desperate for us not to get a stadium as they fear we have bigger potential than them.


What a loada piffle.

If you read the statement carefully from the council, that's EXACTLY the way they are portraying it to the public. That Wakefield want a ground paid for by the tax payer.

I know this isn't true, you know this isn't true.....

But the average Wakefield citizen who's unaware of the ins and outs has no reason to doubt the information in the council statemet.

Make it about fans of other clubs is that's what helps you sleep at night, but this in so many ways transcends rugby league. You need to take your blinkers off for a minute to see the bigger picture.

I'm as much a supporter of Wakefield community trust as any Wakefield fan, as they are operating on behalf of ALL Wakefield citizens, of which I am one, not just on behalf of Wakefield trinity and its supporters.

If you don't realise this then you're a big a part of the wider problem.

You also say "EVERYONE KNOWS the council is corrupt"

Define everyone? People still keep coming out and voting labour so I don't know what your basis for that is.

Please don't quote me if you're gonna talk absolute garbage in response.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 11:53 pm
Posted by thebeagle on Sun Oct 29, 2017 11:53 pm
thebeagle Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 321
The debate on the last two or three pages have in a way proved my point.Why is legal advice needed just to reply to the council statement. That is surely just putting in the public domain your side of the argument,without making any statements which could prejudice it. The longer we wait the more it becomes entrenched in the minds of the public what the council is saying.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Mon Oct 30, 2017 12:23 am
Posted by newgroundb4wakey on Mon Oct 30, 2017 12:23 am
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1472
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
The only people who are peddling the " it's a stadium for Wakefield Trinity paid by the tax payer" are supporters of other clubs desperate for us not to get a stadium as they fear we have bigger potential than them. The general Wakefield public know WMDC are either currupt or inept or both. The points raised on this thread regarding the community facilities the 4 g pitches etc that were promised along side the community stadium show this so called council have shown no political will just contempt.
Up the Trin


Congratulations on a very well researched post.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BOJ042, cocker, Eastern Wildcat, newgroundb4wakey, supercat, thebeagle, wakeytrin, westgaterunner and 74 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,656,25492476,3244,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
Sat 4th Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
ENGLAND
v
LEBANON
Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
IRELAND
Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
ITALY
v
USA
Sun 5th Nov : 08:30
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
WALES
Fri 10th Nov : 08:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
ITALY
Sat 11th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
TONGA
Sat 11th Nov : 07:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
SCOTLAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM