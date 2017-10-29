WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DEADLINE

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity DEADLINE

Post a reply
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 8:13 pm
Posted by Eastern Wildcat on Sun Oct 29, 2017 8:13 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1772
I have only seen Box once, to speak to face to face, on a one to one basis, and the one word I could use to describe him, Was weasel.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 8:20 pm
Posted by M62 J30 TRINITY on Sun Oct 29, 2017 8:20 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1903
The Avenger wrote:
That’s good to hear, as I said earlier I think much more needs to be said about this part of the developers obligations as to the casual it seems all about and only about the stadium.

Wonder if that's why Thornes Park was mentioned again better for a stadium with attached 4g pitches etc.

Up the Trin
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: basher11, bellycouldtackle, BigJMolloy, cocker, dboy, djcool, Fergus, financialtimes, Google Adsense [Bot], M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, mwildcats, mwindass, Oddshapeball, PHe, poplar cats alive, Redscat, Sandal Cat, Scarlet Pimpernell, SirStan, spookDU2018, Tharg The Mighty, TrinityDave, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 220 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,656,2231,81676,3244,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
36-12
ITALY
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
18-29
LEBANON
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
4-50
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM