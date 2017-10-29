That's a very good point.



I do think to get the general public onside, you really do need to highlight what benefits and amenities will be available to the wider community. As a non Wakefield fan and Wakefield citizen, I have absolutely no idea what these are. I could probably research it but, it's unreasonable to think all Wakefield citizens will do that. They need the information on a plate, so they have something to support.



Unfortunately, at this point too many people consider it to be a "free stadium for Wakefield trinity paid for by the tax payer" and the community benefits appear to have been lost in the murky waters surrounding it all.



The council have done their best to get the voters and tax payers on their side with regard to the situation. The trust need to show that their number one priority is the citizens of Wakefield, with an added benefit for Wakefield trinity rlfc. Not the other way around.