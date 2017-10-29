WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DEADLINE

Re: DEADLINE
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:16 pm
Posted by The Avenger on Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:16 pm
The Avenger User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3603
PopTart wrote:
Good point.
I think the community stadium side of things has been lost in all this for locals.
Too many think it's just a Trinity stadium.


Quite so but within the current & latest proposal where are the Community sports facilities that were just as big a part of the SOS ruling as the stadium was?

The oft quoted mantra of ‘we just want what we were promised’ seems to conveniently exclude the sports facilities which were to serve the sporting communities of Wakefield. At the moment it looks like we’re happy to sacrifice those facilities just to get a deal.

If we want to recruit support for this cause from the wider community of non Trinity supporters then the non Stadium facilities need to be fought for just as hard, in fact they need to be at the forefront of every conversation or media release. Anything less and it will look like we’re only bothered about getting a free stadium for Wakefield Trinity.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:39 pm
Posted by Sandal Cat on Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:39 pm
Sandal Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3087
The Avenger wrote:
Quite so but within the current & latest proposal where are the Community sports facilities that were just as big a part of the SOS ruling as the stadium was?

The oft quoted mantra of ‘we just want what we were promised’ seems to conveniently exclude the sports facilities which were to serve the sporting communities of Wakefield. At the moment it looks like we’re happy to sacrifice those facilities just to get a deal.

If we want to recruit support for this cause from the wider community of non Trinity supporters then the non Stadium facilities need to be fought for just as hard, in fact they need to be at the forefront of every conversation or media release. Anything less and it will look like we’re only bothered about getting a free stadium for Wakefield Trinity.


No we have not sacrificed the other community facilities. We have made it clear that if the stadium is to be at Belle Vue then there still needs to be those facilities that were to be provided at Newmarket provided in the Stanley area. Maybe that is why we are being unreasonable.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 3:03 pm
Posted by The Avenger on Sun Oct 29, 2017 3:03 pm
The Avenger User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3603
Sandal Cat wrote:
No we have not sacrificed the other community facilities. We have made it clear that if the stadium is to be at Belle Vue then there still needs to be those facilities that were to be provided at Newmarket provided in the Stanley area. Maybe that is why we are being unreasonable.


Well my apologies if I’ve missed it or misread the previous press releases but I can’t remember it being mentioned at all as part of this recent Belle Vue Development proposal.

Can you quote or point me toward a passage from the clubs or councils press release where this is covered?
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 3:35 pm
Posted by Sandal Cat on Sun Oct 29, 2017 3:35 pm
Sandal Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3087
The Avenger wrote:
Well my apologies if I’ve missed it or misread the previous press releases but I can’t remember it being mentioned at all as part of this recent Belle Vue Development proposal.

Can you quote or point me toward a passage from the clubs or councils press release where this is covered?


The only press releases have been made by the Council and they do not cover it but the Trust has stated to the Council that there is still an obligation to provide those community facilities which must be met and covered by any subsequent Section 106/CIL Agreements between the Council and Yorkcourt as and when new planning applications are submitted.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 3:58 pm
Posted by The Avenger on Sun Oct 29, 2017 3:58 pm
The Avenger User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3603
Sandal Cat wrote:
The only press releases have been made by the Council and they do not cover it but the Trust has stated to the Council that there is still an obligation to provide those community facilities which must be met and covered by any subsequent Section 106/CIL Agreements between the Council and Yorkcourt as and when new planning applications are submitted.


That’s good to hear, as I said earlier I think much more needs to be said about this part of the developers obligations as to the casual it seems all about and only about the stadium.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 4:31 pm
Posted by DAVE@CAS1990 on Sun Oct 29, 2017 4:31 pm
DAVE@CAS1990 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 4:18 pm
Posts: 1378
That's a very good point.

I do think to get the general public onside, you really do need to highlight what benefits and amenities will be available to the wider community. As a non Wakefield fan and Wakefield citizen, I have absolutely no idea what these are. I could probably research it but, it's unreasonable to think all Wakefield citizens will do that. They need the information on a plate, so they have something to support.

Unfortunately, at this point too many people consider it to be a "free stadium for Wakefield trinity paid for by the tax payer" and the community benefits appear to have been lost in the murky waters surrounding it all.

The council have done their best to get the voters and tax payers on their side with regard to the situation. The trust need to show that their number one priority is the citizens of Wakefield, with an added benefit for Wakefield trinity rlfc. Not the other way around.
