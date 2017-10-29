PopTart wrote: Good point.

I think the community stadium side of things has been lost in all this for locals.

Too many think it's just a Trinity stadium.

Quite so but within the current & latest proposal where are the Community sports facilities that were just as big a part of the SOS ruling as the stadium was?The oft quoted mantra of ‘we just want what we were promised’ seems to conveniently exclude the sports facilities which were to serve the sporting communities of Wakefield. At the moment it looks like we’re happy to sacrifice those facilities just to get a deal.If we want to recruit support for this cause from the wider community of non Trinity supporters then the non Stadium facilities need to be fought for just as hard, in fact they need to be at the forefront of every conversation or media release. Anything less and it will look like we’re only bothered about getting a free stadium for Wakefield Trinity.