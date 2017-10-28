WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DEADLINE

Re: DEADLINE
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:04 am
PHe Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:28 pm
Posts: 2924
PopTart wrote:
Jinjer is right.
With the greatest respect, RLFans forum, Yorkshire Radio and Ridings FM are too small to lead the way.
This needs to be discussed in the public domain, on the BBC and Sky. (I realise that is tough to do, but that is what we need to shake things up).


I feel that the people who did most to highlight our cause/plight previously were the newspaper tweeters, rather than the tv broadcasters. I seem to recall someone saying that he would reveal all regarding one of the Wakefield gentry if he stuck his nose in too much, perhaps if we can find out who is behind this new 'trust', if there is one, then hopefully revelations will be forthcoming (was it Danny Lockwood, or have I been dreaming again?).
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:56 am
thebeagle Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 320
I still fail to understand why, even though MC is away, a simple statement refuting the false allegations by council ,could not have been put out.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 10:31 am
Sandal Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3085
thebeagle wrote:
I still fail to understand why, even though MC is away, a simple statement refuting the false allegations by council ,could not have been put out.


The Trust & Club are taking Legal Advice. There will be a statement at the appropriate time.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 3:00 pm
dboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2319
Location: Barnsley
Sandal Cat wrote:
The Trust & Club are taking Legal Advice. There will be a statement at the appropriate time.


Quite right too.

Complicated ground, but the comments attributed to Wallhead appear to be, if not libelous, certainly defamatory.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 3:27 pm
Wakefield No 1 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8821
https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/offi ... pointments
They must get some right post at that address!!
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 3:35 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1670
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
thebeagle wrote:
I still fail to understand why, even though MC is away, a simple statement refuting the false allegations by council ,could not have been put out.


As people have alluded to previously, MC is a very shrewd businessman and a good poker player too, if recent events have told us anything about him, and a good poker player never reveals his hand too soon :wink:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 12:24 am
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4095
PopTart wrote:
Jinjer is right.
With the greatest respect, RLFans forum, Yorkshire Radio and Ridings FM are too small to lead the way.
This needs to be discussed in the public domain, on the BBC and Sky. (I realise that is tough to do, but that is what we need to shake things up).

PT I never said they should , I was merely just adding to the list Jinjer put down, like I said a total media blitz. Yes it needs to go National again, ateotd that's what got some movement by WMDC last time, but we can't ignore local either. We also need to also get across this isn't just about a new Trinity Stadium, it's about all the Community facilities that were promised. If we can get that across we can get more of the local popukation who are not RL fans to give a shat.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 7:35 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9613
Location: wakefield
Shifty Cat wrote:
PT I never said they should , I was merely just adding to the list Jinjer put down, like I said a total media blitz. Yes it needs to go National again, ateotd that's what got some movement by WMDC last time, but we can't ignore local either. We also need to also get across this isn't just about a new Trinity Stadium, it's about all the Community facilities that were promised. If we can get that across we can get more of the local popukation who are not RL fans to give a shat.


Good point.
I think the community stadium side of things has been lost in all this for locals.
Too many think it's just a Trinity stadium.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 9:02 am
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6493
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
PopTart wrote:
Good point.
I think the community stadium side of things has been lost in all this for locals.
Too many think it's just a Trinity stadium.

MC always comes across as being comfortable in front of the cameras, the club should be looking at an interview on Calendar and Look north, give the facts as they are regarding the use/non use of public money, otherwise if people think public funds are going to be used there could well be a backlash publicity wise.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
