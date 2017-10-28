|
PHe
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:28 pm
Posts: 2924
|
PopTart wrote:
Jinjer is right.
With the greatest respect, RLFans forum, Yorkshire Radio and Ridings FM are too small to lead the way.
This needs to be discussed in the public domain, on the BBC and Sky. (I realise that is tough to do, but that is what we need to shake things up).
I feel that the people who did most to highlight our cause/plight previously were the newspaper tweeters, rather than the tv broadcasters. I seem to recall someone saying that he would reveal all regarding one of the Wakefield gentry if he stuck his nose in too much, perhaps if we can find out who is behind this new 'trust', if there is one, then hopefully revelations will be forthcoming (was it Danny Lockwood, or have I been dreaming again?).
|
|
Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:56 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 320
|
I still fail to understand why, even though MC is away, a simple statement refuting the false allegations by council ,could not have been put out.
|
|
Sat Oct 28, 2017 10:31 am
|
Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3085
|
thebeagle wrote:
I still fail to understand why, even though MC is away, a simple statement refuting the false allegations by council ,could not have been put out.
The Trust & Club are taking Legal Advice. There will be a statement at the appropriate time.
|
|
Sat Oct 28, 2017 3:00 pm
|
dboy
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2319
Location: Barnsley
|
Sandal Cat wrote:
The Trust & Club are taking Legal Advice. There will be a statement at the appropriate time.
Quite right too.
Complicated ground, but the comments attributed to Wallhead appear to be, if not libelous, certainly defamatory.
|
|
Sat Oct 28, 2017 3:27 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8821
|
|
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
|
Sat Oct 28, 2017 3:35 pm
|
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1670
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
|
thebeagle wrote:
I still fail to understand why, even though MC is away, a simple statement refuting the false allegations by council ,could not have been put out.
As people have alluded to previously, MC is a very shrewd businessman and a good poker player too, if recent events have told us anything about him, and a good poker player never reveals his hand too soon
|
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!
Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
|
Sun Oct 29, 2017 12:24 am
|
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4095
|
PopTart wrote:
Jinjer is right.
With the greatest respect, RLFans forum, Yorkshire Radio and Ridings FM are too small to lead the way.
This needs to be discussed in the public domain, on the BBC and Sky. (I realise that is tough to do, but that is what we need to shake things up).
PT I never said they should , I was merely just adding to the list Jinjer put down, like I said a total media blitz. Yes it needs to go National again, ateotd that's what got some movement by WMDC last time, but we can't ignore local either. We also need to also get across this isn't just about a new Trinity Stadium, it's about all the Community facilities that were promised. If we can get that across we can get more of the local popukation who are not RL fans to give a shat.
|
|
Sun Oct 29, 2017 7:35 am
|
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9613
Location: wakefield
|
Shifty Cat wrote:
PT I never said they should , I was merely just adding to the list Jinjer put down, like I said a total media blitz. Yes it needs to go National again, ateotd that's what got some movement by WMDC last time, but we can't ignore local either. We also need to also get across this isn't just about a new Trinity Stadium, it's about all the Community facilities that were promised. If we can get that across we can get more of the local popukation who are not RL fans to give a shat.
Good point.
I think the community stadium side of things has been lost in all this for locals.
Too many think it's just a Trinity stadium.
|
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
|
Sun Oct 29, 2017 9:02 am
|
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6493
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
|
PopTart wrote:
Good point.
I think the community stadium side of things has been lost in all this for locals.
Too many think it's just a Trinity stadium.
MC always comes across as being comfortable in front of the cameras, the club should be looking at an interview on Calendar and Look north, give the facts as they are regarding the use/non use of public money, otherwise if people think public funds are going to be used there could well be a backlash publicity wise.
|
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: B V Bob, BigJMolloy, DAVE@CAS1990, Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, FIL, imwakefieldtillidie, JINJER, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, M62 J30 TRINITY, PopTart, Sandal Cat, trin77, Trinity1315, vastman, wakefieldwall, Wildthing, wrenthorpecat and 216 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,656,039
|1,592
|76,322
|4,559
|SET
|