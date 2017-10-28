WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DEADLINE

Re: DEADLINE
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:04 am
PHe Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:28 pm
Posts: 2924
PopTart wrote:
Jinjer is right.
With the greatest respect, RLFans forum, Yorkshire Radio and Ridings FM are too small to lead the way.
This needs to be discussed in the public domain, on the BBC and Sky. (I realise that is tough to do, but that is what we need to shake things up).


I feel that the people who did most to highlight our cause/plight previously were the newspaper tweeters, rather than the tv broadcasters. I seem to recall someone saying that he would reveal all regarding one of the Wakefield gentry if he stuck his nose in too much, perhaps if we can find out who is behind this new 'trust', if there is one, then hopefully revelations will be forthcoming (was it Danny Lockwood, or have I been dreaming again?).
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 9:56 am
thebeagle Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 320
I still fail to understand why, even though MC is away, a simple statement refuting the false allegations by council ,could not have been put out.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 10:31 am
Sandal Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3085
thebeagle wrote:
I still fail to understand why, even though MC is away, a simple statement refuting the false allegations by council ,could not have been put out.


The Trust & Club are taking Legal Advice. There will be a statement at the appropriate time.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 3:00 pm
dboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2319
Location: Barnsley
Sandal Cat wrote:
The Trust & Club are taking Legal Advice. There will be a statement at the appropriate time.


Quite right too.

Complicated ground, but the comments attributed to Wallhead appear to be, if not libelous, certainly defamatory.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 3:27 pm
Wakefield No 1 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8821
https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/offi ... pointments
They must get some right post at that address!!
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 3:35 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1670
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
thebeagle wrote:
I still fail to understand why, even though MC is away, a simple statement refuting the false allegations by council ,could not have been put out.


As people have alluded to previously, MC is a very shrewd businessman and a good poker player too, if recent events have told us anything about him, and a good poker player never reveals his hand too soon :wink:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
