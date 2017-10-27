JINJER wrote: Nope they're possibly not, but I'm of the "bite your nose off to spite your face" generation, make them squirm, let them feel what we're feeling, if we lose we move on.

As an aside, if we win, couldn't Box be demoted sacked? Could Yorkcourt be forced to build a stadium and if they declined could they be sued and forced out of business? No idea but wondered where it could all end.

I’m with you in that i hate to see people profit from their allegedly ‘dodgy’ intentions but if i’m honest all i’m bothered about is whether the club gets the stadium it so desperatley needs to have a future. And given there’s as good a chance of losing as winning in court then we could end up actually strengthening Box and his clan further. Either way there will be no stadium. Given the costs involved, the time it takes and the bad feeling it will cause both with those who have influence and with the wider public then sadly if it ends up in court it can only be about principles, whatever the result the club has already lost.