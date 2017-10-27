|
JINJER wrote:
Nope they're possibly not, but I'm of the "bite your nose off to spite your face" generation, make them squirm, let them feel what we're feeling, if we lose we move on.
As an aside, if we win, couldn't Box be demoted sacked? Could Yorkcourt be forced to build a stadium and if they declined could they be sued and forced out of business? No idea but wondered where it could all end.
That's the problem we have and that's where they have us by the knackers. If we can't negotiate a deal for Belle Vue that suits us and everyone else and we go to court (which I think we should) what happens in the mean time we could end up losing our SL place and still end up with nothing. If a deal isn't done what the bets on Sir Rodney getting a consortium together that will accept what ever deal going. Hope MC plays a blinder and gets us a decent deal, still think there a few twists and turns in this.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 7:53 am
JINJER wrote:
Nope they're possibly not, but I'm of the "bite your nose off to spite your face" generation, make them squirm, let them feel what we're feeling, if we lose we move on.
As an aside, if we win, couldn't Box be demoted sacked? Could Yorkcourt be forced to build a stadium and if they declined could they be sued and forced out of business? No idea but wondered where it could all end.
I’m with you in that i hate to see people profit from their allegedly ‘dodgy’ intentions but if i’m honest all i’m bothered about is whether the club gets the stadium it so desperatley needs to have a future. And given there’s as good a chance of losing as winning in court then we could end up actually strengthening Box and his clan further. Either way there will be no stadium. Given the costs involved, the time it takes and the bad feeling it will cause both with those who have influence and with the wider public then sadly if it ends up in court it can only be about principles, whatever the result the club has already lost.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:29 am
So as I understand it Trinity/The Trust have not rejected anything, mainly due to the fact nothing has been provided for them to reject, however they have sent in their interpretation of the heads of terms which the council have spit the dummy out over. Is this correct?
Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:53 am
Khlav Kalash wrote:
So as I understand it Trinity/The Trust have not rejected anything, mainly due to the fact nothing has been provided for them to reject, however they have sent in their interpretation of the heads of terms which the council have spit the dummy out over. Is this correct?
That's my understanding based on what IA has posted
Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:07 am
Box, Walker and the developers were never going to present anything that is acceptable to The Trust / Club. They want the club to fail and go out of business
Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:00 pm
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Box, Walker and the developers were never going to present anything that is acceptable to The Trust / Club. They want the club to fail and go out of business
I don't see it like that, I'd say the three named by you want Rodders trust to get the nod, everyone can make money out of the stadium. Could Ted be in bed with Rodders?
Fri Oct 27, 2017 5:47 pm
Inflatable_Armadillo wrote:
What deal 'they are' offering? The only pieces of paper that have been produced, have been produced by the club and the trust. The club and the trust have not seen one scrap of paper from WMDC, Mackie or 88M, not even a single sentence. They don't even take any meeting minutes!!! They got sent a copy of our proposed HoT and then ran to the press, without the usual and common courtesy of sending it to us first, and said that the club had broken off negotiation!
Email Andy Wallhead and ask him for a copy of the documentation that they have produced... you will be waiting a while!
Would it not be prudent to take your own recording of meetings, or do you??
Fri Oct 27, 2017 5:49 pm
djcool wrote:
The Box express, I mean Wakefield Express, has hasn't it??
Tucked away in a corner of the inside pages. Terrible newspaper! I stopped buying it years ago.
