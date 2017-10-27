WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DEADLINE

Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 7:18 am
JINJER wrote:
Nope they're possibly not, but I'm of the "bite your nose off to spite your face" generation, make them squirm, let them feel what we're feeling, if we lose we move on.
As an aside, if we win, couldn't Box be demoted sacked? Could Yorkcourt be forced to build a stadium and if they declined could they be sued and forced out of business? No idea but wondered where it could all end.

That's the problem we have and that's where they have us by the knackers. If we can't negotiate a deal for Belle Vue that suits us and everyone else and we go to court (which I think we should) what happens in the mean time we could end up losing our SL place and still end up with nothing. If a deal isn't done what the bets on Sir Rodney getting a consortium together that will accept what ever deal going. Hope MC plays a blinder and gets us a decent deal, still think there a few twists and turns in this.

Up the Trin
