WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DEADLINE

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity DEADLINE

Post a reply
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:43 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1895
Inflatable_Armadillo wrote:
In my rather large stack of 'Stadium' papers I have copy of the original draft heads of terms for the lease, submitted by the Trust and WMDC to the HM Inspector Harold Stephens, at the public inquiry.

Would you like to know what it says... or can you guess? The word Peppercorn is in there...

We should not loose sight of what was promised to the citizens of Wakefield at the PI, in return for a rather substantial piece of land being lifted out of Greenbelt Colin Mackie was going to build a 12,000 capacity stadium (upon receipt of £2m from the Trust via WMDC) and he was going to lease that to the Community Trust on a 99 year lease for a peppercorn rent. The Trust would then lease the stadium to Wakefield Trinity as anchor tenant, the details of that lease were not part of the HOT because they didn't need to be, but it was always understood that the Trust would lease the stadium to the Club on a FIR lease and that annual lease value would have been small, to primarily allow the Trust to meet it's legal requirements (pay the accountant etc) and also provide a growing sinking fund to protect the stadium in the long term, if the current club ever went pop or was relegated etc.

Also, yes, it was always a Community Stadium project and it was envisaged the Trust would facilitate and fund/subsidise community use around the Clubs requirement but, the special circumstance that was used by Mackie and WMDC to justify the lifting of this land out of Greenbelt was Wakefield Trinity's need for a new stadium for the long term future of the Rugby League and the Club in the City.

Now, revisit Andy Wallheads (Peter Box written) statement...

I can tell you that the heads of term that the Trust and Club put together reflect, in principle, the above.

The Trust and the Club do not have mandate to accept anything less that was promised, because anything less is and will continue to short change the citizens of Wakefield!

What's the next stage in the battle IA. Could MC still negotiate a better deal than they're offering of is it a case of that's the deal and that's it?
Up the Trin
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:45 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6488
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
What's the next stage in the battle IA. Could MC still negotiate a better deal than they're offering of is it a case of that's the deal and that's it?
Up the Trin

It's F em time, they're taking the Michael, take em to court, if we lose we move to Dewsbury or Fev.
#boxinthedock
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:49 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1548
JINJER wrote:
It's F em time, they're taking the Michael, take em to court, if we lose we move to Dewsbury or Fev.
#boxinthedock

And even if we win we end up at Dewsbury or Fev. They are hardly going to be building us a stadium afterwards.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:57 pm
Inflatable_Armadillo User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 30, 2007 9:41 am
Posts: 4231
Location: Varies according to where I am!
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
What's the next stage in the battle IA. Could MC still negotiate a better deal than they're offering of is it a case of that's the deal and that's it?
Up the Trin


What deal 'they are' offering? The only pieces of paper that have been produced, have been produced by the club and the trust. The club and the trust have not seen one scrap of paper from WMDC, Mackie or 88M, not even a single sentence. They don't even take any meeting minutes!!! They got sent a copy of our proposed HoT and then ran to the press, without the usual and common courtesy of sending it to us first, and said that the club had broken off negotiation!

Email Andy Wallhead and ask him for a copy of the documentation that they have produced... you will be waiting a while!
Change is inevitable
...except from a vending machine!

BillyRhino wrote:
So in best IA mode ..<.Possibley World Class, could be the greatest thing since sliced bread....am personally very excited, and confidently expect him to prove my predictions are bang on target.... Alternatively he could be rubbish>

IA mode off. :wink:
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:14 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6488
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Sacred Cow wrote:
And even if we win we end up at Dewsbury or Fev. They are hardly going to be building us a stadium afterwards.

Nope they're possibly not, but I'm of the "bite your nose off to spite your face" generation, make them squirm, let them feel what we're feeling, if we lose we move on.
As an aside, if we win, couldn't Box be demoted sacked? Could Yorkcourt be forced to build a stadium and if they declined could they be sued and forced out of business? No idea but wondered where it could all end.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:16 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6488
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Inflatable_Armadillo wrote:
What deal 'they are' offering? The only pieces of paper that have been produced, have been produced by the club and the trust. The club and the trust have not seen one scrap of paper from WMDC, Mackie or 88M, not even a single sentence. They don't even take any meeting minutes!!! They got sent a copy of our proposed HoT and then ran to the press, without the usual and common courtesy of sending it to us first, and said that the club had broken off negotiation!

Email Andy Wallhead and ask him for a copy of the documentation that they have produced... you will be waiting a while!

BBC, Look north, Calendar, Daily sport? Has anyone of these carried this news?
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:36 pm
djcool Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2495
Location: Halifax
JINJER wrote:
BBC, Look north, Calendar, Daily sport? Has anyone of these carried this news?

The Box express, I mean Wakefield Express, has hasn't it??
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Adam_Harrison9, BOJ042, djcool, JINJER, polancoboy, Scarlet Pimpernell, Slugger McBatt, Wardy67, westgaterunner and 111 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,1341,01976,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TOMORROW : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
TOMORROW : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
TOMORROW : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM