DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:58 pm
Shifty Cat
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4085
wtid71 wrote:
Just got back from a few days away to see all this depressing news. Whilst I always try to be a half glass full person it was always in the back of my mind that there would be a further sting in the tale as WMDC clearly have no interest in the club and how valuable it is as a brand to our city.
Our labour run council have to be one of the most incompetent going and I really hope that MC & the trust are willing to fight for what is right as they have my families 100% support.
Shame on you WMDC & YC. Also shame on the Wakefield Express for publishing such a biased one sided article.
Like others I am prepared to commit money to a fighting fund and will support the club wherever possible.
This whole murky pond of secret meetings, back-scratching & failed promises needs to be brought out into the open once and for all.


Completely agree. Like you and others have said, I'd happily stick some cash in towards any fight.
DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:11 pm
Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:24 am
Posts: 106
this is so so bad
DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:45 pm
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1470
[quote="Wildthing"]Really? says zilch of interest to me.[/quote]

Why does that not surprise me?
I actually said he was an interesting new poster, not an interesting post.
Wonder why he's posted on the Cas board about it and not on here, or maybe he has under a different name.
DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:51 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1893
Back on topic is the deadline 31st Oct, still time

Up the Trin
DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:52 pm
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1771
My sentiment exactly M62 J30
DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:03 pm
vastman User avatar
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26463
Location: Poodle Power!
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
My sentiment exactly M62 J30


You two just don't get it - we've been stitched up good and proper, smell the coffee lads.
SUPPORT SWAG...
DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:04 pm
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1470
JINJER wrote:
£100,000 a year rent appears to be the rent we're supposed to be paying, I wonder what other SL clubs pay in rental Wigan, Hull FC, Salford etc?


Can't help you on Wigan or Salford pal but I know what the figures for Hull FC were 3 years ago.
Surprisingly they weren't charged per year but per match.
It was £15,000 per game so if you add a bit of inflation in it would be about £250,000 per season.
To be fair its twice the size of Belle Vue so half that would seem reasonable.
DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:23 pm
Inflatable_Armadillo User avatar
Joined: Wed May 30, 2007 9:41 am
Posts: 4230
Location: Varies according to where I am!
In my rather large stack of 'Stadium' papers I have copy of the original draft heads of terms for the lease, submitted by the Trust and WMDC to the HM Inspector Harold Stephens, at the public inquiry.

Would you like to know what it says... or can you guess? The word Peppercorn is in there...

We should not loose sight of what was promised to the citizens of Wakefield at the PI, in return for a rather substantial piece of land being lifted out of Greenbelt Colin Mackie was going to build a 12,000 capacity stadium (upon receipt of £2m from the Trust via WMDC) and he was going to lease that to the Community Trust on a 99 year lease for a peppercorn rent. The Trust would then lease the stadium to Wakefield Trinity as anchor tenant, the details of that lease were not part of the HOT because they didn't need to be, but it was always understood that the Trust would lease the stadium to the Club on a FIR lease and that annual lease value would have been small, to primarily allow the Trust to meet it's legal requirements (pay the accountant etc) and also provide a growing sinking fund to protect the stadium in the long term, if the current club ever went pop or was relegated etc.

Also, yes, it was always a Community Stadium project and it was envisaged the Trust would facilitate and fund/subsidise community use around the Clubs requirement but, the special circumstance that was used by Mackie and WMDC to justify the lifting of this land out of Greenbelt was Wakefield Trinity's need for a new stadium for the long term future of the Rugby League and the Club in the City.

Now, revisit Andy Wallheads (Peter Box written) statement...

I can tell you that the heads of term that the Trust and Club put together reflect, in principle, the above.

The Trust and the Club do not have mandate to accept anything less that was promised, because anything less is and will continue to short change the citizens of Wakefield!
Change is inevitable
...except from a vending machine!

BillyRhino wrote:
So in best IA mode ..<.Possibley World Class, could be the greatest thing since sliced bread....am personally very excited, and confidently expect him to prove my predictions are bang on target.... Alternatively he could be rubbish>

IA mode off. :wink:
