Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:58 pm
wtid71 wrote:
Just got back from a few days away to see all this depressing news. Whilst I always try to be a half glass full person it was always in the back of my mind that there would be a further sting in the tale as WMDC clearly have no interest in the club and how valuable it is as a brand to our city.
Our labour run council have to be one of the most incompetent going and I really hope that MC & the trust are willing to fight for what is right as they have my families 100% support.
Shame on you WMDC & YC. Also shame on the Wakefield Express for publishing such a biased one sided article.
Like others I am prepared to commit money to a fighting fund and will support the club wherever possible.
This whole murky pond of secret meetings, back-scratching & failed promises needs to be brought out into the open once and for all.


Completely agree. Like you and others have said, I'd happily stick some cash in towards any fight.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:11 pm
this is so so bad
alegend, bellycouldtackle, bigalf, BOJ042, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, financialtimes, fun time frankie, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, LyndsayGill, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, madkeentrin, Manuel, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, Scarlet Pimpernell, Shifty Cat, steadygetyerboots-on, Tharg The Mighty, The Avenger, TrinityDave, vastman, wakeytrin, westgaterunner, Willzay, wrenthorpecat

