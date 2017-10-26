|
financialtimes wrote:
No problem, I'll sort that as well, sir Rodney is a long time family friend, he attended my mums funeral back in may and helped write an article about my dad in the wakey express when he died 13 years ago, I reckon I'll wrap him round my finger no probs
See MC, it's sorted!
Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:18 pm
Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:28 pm
financialtimes wrote:
No problem, I'll sort that as well, sir Rodney is a long time family friend, he attended my mums funeral back in may and helped write an article about my dad in the wakey express when he died 13 years ago, I reckon I'll wrap him round my finger no probs
Not sure about that once he finds out you are helping to fund legal action against his buddies!
Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:57 pm
Sir Eric and Rachel Weis
Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:58 pm
Sacred Cow wrote:
Not sure about that once he finds out you are helping to fund legal action against his buddies!
Well we'll just have to see
Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:07 pm
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
I don't know about the latest plan but Cas said the sale of Joe Westerman (£175,000) was to fund planning for the GH scheme.
That was the old GH scheme
We sold Westerman to pay for planning fees and the expectation was that Waystone would give us the land and we would have to find the cost to build the stadium selling WR.
The new plan has all been entirely funded by Lateral in terms of planning. Cost to build the stadium will be cross-funded by the rest of the development.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:18 pm
Just got back from a few days away to see all this depressing news. Whilst I always try to be a half glass full person it was always in the back of my mind that there would be a further sting in the tale as WMDC clearly have no interest in the club and how valuable it is as a brand to our city.
Our labour run council have to be one of the most incompetent going and I really hope that MC & the trust are willing to fight for what is right as they have my families 100% support.
Shame on you WMDC & YC. Also shame on the Wakefield Express for publishing such a biased one sided article.
Like others I am prepared to commit money to a fighting fund and will support the club wherever possible.
This whole murky pond of secret meetings, back-scratching & failed promises needs to be brought out into the open once and for all.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:25 pm
"The future of the new Belle Vue proposal now rests with the Club and a Trust who need to produce a robust business plan that clearly demonstrates how they will generate income to meet the running costs and commercial rent."
From the original publicity splash.
With hindsight, the use of the indefinite article rather than the definite gives it all away. It was always "a" Trust, not "the" Trust. Rodney was always there.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:48 pm
Sir Weis is involved with some hefty charitable trusts but all of his directorships are Manchester-way. He is involved with Aubrey Weis, who appears to be a property investor of some weight. He was a director of Fitters (Wakefield) Ltd, but the charge on their business related to shops in Nottingham, and he was with someone called Benny Stone.
It's an unusual move.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:34 pm
JINJER wrote:
£100,000 a year rent appears to be the rent we're supposed to be paying, I wonder what other SL clubs pay in rental Wigan, Hull FC, Salford etc?
The end of year accounts for Wigan Warriors show that in 2014, £279,381 was paid in stadium rental costs. 17 home fixtures were played at the DW, 2 of which were challenge cup games and 2 were play-off games. In 2015, £322,824 was paid in stadium rental costs.
Taken from wigan forum
