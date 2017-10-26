WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DEADLINE

Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:06 pm
JINJER
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005
Posts: 6485
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
financialtimes wrote:
No problem, I'll sort that as well, sir Rodney is a long time family friend, he attended my mums funeral back in may and helped write an article about my dad in the wakey express when he died 13 years ago, I reckon I'll wrap him round my finger no probs :mrgreen:

See MC, it's sorted! :)
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:18 pm
alleycat
Joined: Wed May 04, 2005
Posts: 665
Location: South East Asia
Just to muddy the waters further, I spotted this a few weeks ago. Can't see a connection to RW or anyone else we know about so hopefully it's just a red herring...
https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/10928602
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:28 pm
Sacred Cow
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004
Posts: 1547
financialtimes wrote:
No problem, I'll sort that as well, sir Rodney is a long time family friend, he attended my mums funeral back in may and helped write an article about my dad in the wakey express when he died 13 years ago, I reckon I'll wrap him round my finger no probs :mrgreen:

Not sure about that once he finds out you are helping to fund legal action against his buddies!
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:57 pm
financialtimes
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011
Posts: 1237
alleycat wrote:
Just to muddy the waters further, I spotted this a few weeks ago. Can't see a connection to RW or anyone else we know about so hopefully it's just a red herring...
https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/10928602


Sir Eric and Rachel Weis :thumb:
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:58 pm
financialtimes
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011
Posts: 1237
Sacred Cow wrote:
Not sure about that once he finds out you are helping to fund legal action against his buddies!


Well we'll just have to see :wink:
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:07 pm
Fully
Joined: Sun Jan 23, 2005
Posts: 8337
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
I don't know about the latest plan but Cas said the sale of Joe Westerman (£175,000) was to fund planning for the GH scheme.


That was the old GH scheme

We sold Westerman to pay for planning fees and the expectation was that Waystone would give us the land and we would have to find the cost to build the stadium selling WR.

The new plan has all been entirely funded by Lateral in terms of planning. Cost to build the stadium will be cross-funded by the rest of the development.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:18 pm
wtid71
Joined: Tue Sep 24, 2013
Posts: 298
Just got back from a few days away to see all this depressing news. Whilst I always try to be a half glass full person it was always in the back of my mind that there would be a further sting in the tale as WMDC clearly have no interest in the club and how valuable it is as a brand to our city.
Our labour run council have to be one of the most incompetent going and I really hope that MC & the trust are willing to fight for what is right as they have my families 100% support.
Shame on you WMDC & YC. Also shame on the Wakefield Express for publishing such a biased one sided article.
Like others I am prepared to commit money to a fighting fund and will support the club wherever possible.
This whole murky pond of secret meetings, back-scratching & failed promises needs to be brought out into the open once and for all.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:25 pm
Slugger McBatt
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007
Posts: 5263
Location: Over there
"The future of the new Belle Vue proposal now rests with the Club and a Trust who need to produce a robust business plan that clearly demonstrates how they will generate income to meet the running costs and commercial rent."

From the original publicity splash.

With hindsight, the use of the indefinite article rather than the definite gives it all away. It was always "a" Trust, not "the" Trust. Rodney was always there.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:48 pm
Slugger McBatt
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007
Posts: 5263
Location: Over there
alleycat wrote:
Just to muddy the waters further, I spotted this a few weeks ago. Can't see a connection to RW or anyone else we know about so hopefully it's just a red herring...
https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/10928602


Sir Weis is involved with some hefty charitable trusts but all of his directorships are Manchester-way. He is involved with Aubrey Weis, who appears to be a property investor of some weight. He was a director of Fitters (Wakefield) Ltd, but the charge on their business related to shops in Nottingham, and he was with someone called Benny Stone.

It's an unusual move.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:34 pm
captaincaveman
Joined: Tue Aug 04, 2009
Posts: 1035
Location: waiting
JINJER wrote:
£100,000 a year rent appears to be the rent we're supposed to be paying, I wonder what other SL clubs pay in rental Wigan, Hull FC, Salford etc?



The end of year accounts for Wigan Warriors show that in 2014, £279,381 was paid in stadium rental costs. 17 home fixtures were played at the DW, 2 of which were challenge cup games and 2 were play-off games. In 2015, £322,824 was paid in stadium rental costs.

Taken from wigan forum
