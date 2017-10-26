Just got back from a few days away to see all this depressing news. Whilst I always try to be a half glass full person it was always in the back of my mind that there would be a further sting in the tale as WMDC clearly have no interest in the club and how valuable it is as a brand to our city.

Our labour run council have to be one of the most incompetent going and I really hope that MC & the trust are willing to fight for what is right as they have my families 100% support.

Shame on you WMDC & YC. Also shame on the Wakefield Express for publishing such a biased one sided article.

Like others I am prepared to commit money to a fighting fund and will support the club wherever possible.

This whole murky pond of secret meetings, back-scratching & failed promises needs to be brought out into the open once and for all.