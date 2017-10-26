|
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6485
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
financialtimes wrote:
No problem, I'll sort that as well, sir Rodney is a long time family friend, he attended my mums funeral back in may and helped write an article about my dad in the wakey express when he died 13 years ago, I reckon I'll wrap him round my finger no probs
See MC, it's sorted!
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:18 pm
Joined: Wed May 04, 2005 5:47 pm
Posts: 665
Location: South East Asia
Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:28 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1547
financialtimes wrote:
Not sure about that once he finds out you are helping to fund legal action against his buddies!
Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:57 pm
|
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1237
Sir Eric and Rachel Weis
Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:58 pm
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1237
Sacred Cow wrote:
Not sure about that once he finds out you are helping to fund legal action against his buddies!
Well we'll just have to see
Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:07 pm
Fully
Joined: Sun Jan 23, 2005 8:04 pm
Posts: 8336
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
I don't know about the latest plan but Cas said the sale of Joe Westerman (£175,000) was to fund planning for the GH scheme.
That was the old GH scheme
We sold Westerman to pay for planning fees and the expectation was that Waystone would give us the land and we would have to find the cost to build the stadium selling WR.
The new plan has all been entirely funded by Lateral in terms of planning. Cost to build the stadium will be cross-funded by the rest of the development.
|