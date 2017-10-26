newgroundb4wakey wrote: I don't know about the latest plan but Cas said the sale of Joe Westerman (£175,000) was to fund planning for the GH scheme.

That was the old GH schemeWe sold Westerman to pay for planning fees and the expectation was that Waystone would give us the land and we would have to find the cost to build the stadium selling WR.The new plan has all been entirely funded by Lateral in terms of planning. Cost to build the stadium will be cross-funded by the rest of the development.