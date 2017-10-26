Daddycool wrote: There’s a lot being thrown around. Keep calm and relax . Full statement after taking legal advice. Bottom line. Somebody made a lot of money after promising to fund and build a community stadium. New person stands to make a lot of money after promising to build and fund a community stadium. Recurring theme???

That'll do for me.....yes, we are all pi$$ed off at the continuing disgusting, underhand dealings of WMDC, but if MC - the man who has every right to be 100 times more pi$$ed off than the rest of us - says " Keep calm and relax", then that's what we should do...he has not let us down yet !!!IN MC WE TRUST