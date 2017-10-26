|
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
An interesting new poster on casforum claims to be a friend of Manni's. worth a read.
Really? says zilch of interest to me.
Wakefield TRINITY
Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:29 pm
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
I don't know about the latest plan but Cas said the sale of Joe Westerman (£175,000) was to fund planning for the GH scheme.
That was my understanding also.
But I would pay £100,000 myself for planning if in return I received a £13m or so asset for £1 - much better return than putting your money in a Post Office Savings Account.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:34 pm
Sandal Cat wrote:
Where have you seen that ? Is it being confused with the first Glasshoughton stadium on the Stadium Business Park land by the station.
I was sure it was a radio interview two or three years ago with Steve Gill when he mentioned it but i might be wrong, time fogs the memory. I'm sure an email to him would clarify.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:59 pm
The only way to solve this problem is to get rid of Box! the only way to get rid of Box is to stop voting Labour! i know it will hurt alot of people to do so but it needs to be done. The meetings behind closed doors need to end and the public be told exactly what the council plan.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:33 pm
Daddycool wrote:
There’s a lot being thrown around. Keep calm and relax. Full statement after taking legal advice. Bottom line. Somebody made a lot of money after promising to fund and build a community stadium. New person stands to make a lot of money after promising to build and fund a community stadium. Recurring theme???
That'll do for me.....yes, we are all pi$$ed off at the continuing disgusting, underhand dealings of WMDC, but if MC - the man who has every right to be 100 times more pi$$ed off than the rest of us - says " Keep calm and relax", then that's what we should do...he has not let us down yet !!!
IN MC WE TRUST
Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:34 pm
They won't be getting my vote that is for sure.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:42 pm
Wildthing wrote:
Really? says zilch of interest to me.
The post does confirm the stench of Rodney though, in that if it is accurate, Rodney has "been in the frame"
Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:47 pm
Slugger McBatt wrote:
The post does confirm the stench of Rodney though, in that if it is accurate, Rodney has "been in the frame"
Another interesting post on there states all the way back at the public enquiry Walker stated that the club would pay a market rent on the stadium.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:50 pm
Wildthing wrote:
Really? says zilch of interest to me.
It ties in with what i was told, that 88M were serious about the plan. But i guess they want an income from it, like any landlord would i suppose. Otherwise what is in it for them? They be better off building housing or retail on it otherwise.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:51 pm
Sacred Cow wrote:
It ties in with what i was told, that 88M were serious about the plan. But i guess they want an income from it, like any landlord would i suppose. Otherwise what is in it for them? They be better off building housing or retail on it otherwise.
Exactly.
Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, Big lads mate, BigJMolloy, bren2k, Bull Mania, coco the fullback, DAVE@CAS1990, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, fbstackafelt, FIL, got there, Joe Banjo, jus@casvegas, KevW60349, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, Manuel, miscreant, Murgan, newgroundb4wakey, NEwildcat, normycat, PHe, Redscat, RWB, Scarlet Pimpernell, Slugger McBatt, Tharg The Mighty, TheMightyTrin, Trebor, Two Points, wakeytrin, westgaterunner, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 265 guests
|