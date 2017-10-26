WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DEADLINE

Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:26 pm
Wildthing User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11443
Location: The City of Wakefield
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
An interesting new poster on casforum claims to be a friend of Manni's. worth a read.


Really? says zilch of interest to me.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:29 pm
Sandal Cat User avatar
Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3081
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
I don't know about the latest plan but Cas said the sale of Joe Westerman (£175,000) was to fund planning for the GH scheme.


That was my understanding also.

But I would pay £100,000 myself for planning if in return I received a £13m or so asset for £1 - much better return than putting your money in a Post Office Savings Account.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:34 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1544
Sandal Cat wrote:
Where have you seen that ? Is it being confused with the first Glasshoughton stadium on the Stadium Business Park land by the station.

I was sure it was a radio interview two or three years ago with Steve Gill when he mentioned it but i might be wrong, time fogs the memory. I'm sure an email to him would clarify.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:59 pm
Trebor Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Nov 12, 2009 4:07 pm
Posts: 24
The only way to solve this problem is to get rid of Box! the only way to get rid of Box is to stop voting Labour! i know it will hurt alot of people to do so but it needs to be done. The meetings behind closed doors need to end and the public be told exactly what the council plan.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:33 pm
FIL User avatar
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1669
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Daddycool wrote:
There’s a lot being thrown around. Keep calm and relax. Full statement after taking legal advice. Bottom line. Somebody made a lot of money after promising to fund and build a community stadium. New person stands to make a lot of money after promising to build and fund a community stadium. Recurring theme???


That'll do for me.....yes, we are all pi$$ed off at the continuing disgusting, underhand dealings of WMDC, but if MC - the man who has every right to be 100 times more pi$$ed off than the rest of us - says " Keep calm and relax", then that's what we should do...he has not let us down yet !!!

Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:34 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1770
They won't be getting my vote that is for sure.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:42 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5261
Location: Over there
Wildthing wrote:
Really? says zilch of interest to me.


The post does confirm the stench of Rodney though, in that if it is accurate, Rodney has "been in the frame"
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:47 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1544
Slugger McBatt wrote:
The post does confirm the stench of Rodney though, in that if it is accurate, Rodney has "been in the frame"

Another interesting post on there states all the way back at the public enquiry Walker stated that the club would pay a market rent on the stadium.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:50 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1544
Wildthing wrote:
Really? says zilch of interest to me.

It ties in with what i was told, that 88M were serious about the plan. But i guess they want an income from it, like any landlord would i suppose. Otherwise what is in it for them? They be better off building housing or retail on it otherwise.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:51 pm
Wildthing User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11443
Location: The City of Wakefield
Sacred Cow wrote:
It ties in with what i was told, that 88M were serious about the plan. But i guess they want an income from it, like any landlord would i suppose. Otherwise what is in it for them? They be better off building housing or retail on it otherwise.


Exactly.
