Prince Buster wrote:

Having read the post of IA on the press release and a couple of phone calls I am certain Walker is actively involved. Why he needs this at his age and alleged financial wealth we can only speculate right now. My best shot at the moment is this.

Walker realises whoever controls the stadium controls the club playing there. By being in full control as the chairmen of the shadow trust waiting to take over, he will eventually have that power. This will give him a nice financial pay back plus the kudos, these are his life blood. He also believes once he has established himself then removing MC and CB will not be that difficult. I am also convinced he has friends and contacts in place who are more than willing to run the club.

Box I still believe wants the club to die, however he knows Walkers plan and sees it as the next best thing.