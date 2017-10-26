|
Daddycool wrote:
There’s a lot being thrown around. Keep calm and relax. Full statement after taking legal advice. Bottom line. Somebody made a lot of money after promising to fund and build a community stadium. New person stands to make a lot of money after promising to build and fund a community stadium. Recurring theme???
I still believe that has to be some middle ground somewhere. There has to be otherwise the club is done for.
One question, does this make any difference to the deal to play at Belle Vue next season? Could we still serve notice and go elsewhere?
Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:13 pm
|
coco the fullback wrote:
Favourite quote from Wallhead:
“It is incredible that the club’s owners expect a stadium to be delivered at no cost to them and without having to pay a normal rent. No one could deliver a community stadium without a contribution from the main tenant and public money cannot be used to finance a project where the ultimate proceeds sit within a private company.”
I can't imagine anyone getting a deal like this... oh, hang on... isn't there another scheme in WMDC that the council have called a "community" stadium?
Coco, as far as I understand the Cas ground, it's private investors funding it, no public money involved, and Cas haven't had to inject any money into the build.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:16 pm
|
Prince Buster wrote:
Having read the post of IA on the press release and a couple of phone calls I am certain Walker is actively involved. Why he needs this at his age and alleged financial wealth we can only speculate right now. My best shot at the moment is this.
Walker realises whoever controls the stadium controls the club playing there. By being in full control as the chairmen of the shadow trust waiting to take over, he will eventually have that power. This will give him a nice financial pay back plus the kudos, these are his life blood. He also believes once he has established himself then removing MC and CB will not be that difficult. I am also convinced he has friends and contacts in place who are more than willing to run the club.
Box I still believe wants the club to die, however he knows Walkers plan and sees it as the next best thing.
The poster called "Harrogate?"
Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:21 pm
|
JINJER wrote:
Coco, as far as I understand the Cas ground, it's private investors funding it, no public money involved, and Cas haven't had to inject any money into the build.
I believe Cas paid a six-figure sum for all the stadium design and planning permission for their stadium, whilst the council funded the Newmarket scheme.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 1:17 pm
|
JINJER wrote:
Coco, as far as I understand the Cas ground, it's private investors funding it, no public money involved, and Cas haven't had to inject any money into the build.
I was referring to the first part really, as the second part makes no sense. I'm still of the understanding that it would be a community stadium owned/run by a charitable trust under similar conditions to the proposed Newmarket development. Also, I thought the council were facilitating a loan rather than using any taxpayers' money and the proposed £2M was investment in ancillary community sports facilities.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 1:21 pm
|
Sacred Cow wrote:
I believe Cas paid a six-figure sum for all the stadium design and planning permission for their stadium, whilst the council funded the Newmarket scheme.
Where have you seen that ? Is it being confused with the first Glasshoughton stadium on the Stadium Business Park land by the station.
