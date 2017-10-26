WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DEADLINE

Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:09 am
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1539
Slugger McBatt wrote:
I don't believe Walker wants the club to disappear. I just think he wants to make money from whatever scheme materialises.

Agreed, i think he would stand to make just as much money with the club being there as it not being so i doubt he wants it dead. He probably just wants a piece of the pie, be that monetary, controlling or a bit of both.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:12 am
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1539
Daddycool wrote:
Please let me know the name of your friend as there is quite a libellous statement made there.

There’s a few on this thread against various people involved, i wouldn’t let it worry you. Nobody believes anything anybody says anymore anyway.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:13 am
coco the fullback
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1973
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
Favourite quote from Wallhead:

“It is incredible that the club’s owners expect a stadium to be delivered at no cost to them and without having to pay a normal rent. No one could deliver a community stadium without a contribution from the main tenant and public money cannot be used to finance a project where the ultimate proceeds sit within a private company.”

I can't imagine anyone getting a deal like this... oh, hang on... isn't there another scheme in WMDC that the council have called a "community" stadium?
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:18 am
spookDU2018

Joined: Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:52 pm
Posts: 8
When the dust settles on this it would make a fantastic television mini series... daddy cool how about selling the rights to a reality TV company to follow the next few months... would be riveting viewing!
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:24 am
lampyboy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1301
Riveting viewing ( I don't think so )
It would be far too complicated and would become a total switch off.
An official statements required asap .
The club should also write a letter to the Wakefield Express informing the Wakefield public just what's gone on recently and historically going back years.
A full page advertisement funded by donations.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:25 am
Manuel
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 15, 2013 11:48 am
Posts: 303
Sorry Daddycool. Not meant to cause distress, a bit of red mist. Glad to talk if I knew how. Didn't believe a word of it and still don't.
Bunch of weasels, I have another conversation due and will see what other bile is being spun but will not post.
Relax and have a cocktail.

p.s. S.M., I have bought my 2 East stand tickets, platinum as well. It will take more than tools like Box and RMW to stop me.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:29 am
Daddycool
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 864
There’s a lot being thrown around. Keep calm and relax. Full statement after taking legal advice. Bottom line. Somebody made a lot of money after promising to fund and build a community stadium. New person stands to make a lot of money after promising to build and fund a community stadium. Recurring theme???
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:35 am
NEwildcat
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 430
Location: Hartlepool
Daddycool wrote:
There’s a lot being thrown around. Keep calm and relax. Full statement after taking legal advice. Bottom line. Somebody made a lot of money after promising to fund and build a community stadium. New person stands to make a lot of money after promising to build and fund a community stadium. Recurring theme???


As suspected. I thought the timing was rather odd, the council going to the press just as you were going on holiday.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:36 am
Prince Buster
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3514
Location: Orange street
Sacred Cow wrote:
Agreed, i think he would stand to make just as much money with the club being there as it not being so i doubt he wants it dead. He probably just wants a piece of the pie, be that monetary, controlling or a bit of both.



Having read the post of IA on the press release and a couple of phone calls I am certain Walker is actively involved. Why he needs this at his age and alleged financial wealth we can only speculate right now. My best shot at the moment is this.
Walker realises whoever controls the stadium controls the club playing there. By being in full control as the chairmen of the shadow trust waiting to take over, he will eventually have that power. This will give him a nice financial pay back plus the kudos, these are his life blood. He also believes once he has established himself then removing MC and CB will not be that difficult. I am also convinced he has friends and contacts in place who are more than willing to run the club.
Box I still believe wants the club to die, however he knows Walkers plan and sees it as the next best thing.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:00 pm
Sandal Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3078
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
"The Trust" never seem to get involved publicly in these disputes. How come? Surely it's the middle man?


We don't need to say anything at this stage. We work very closely with the Club and are together on this and will be taking legal advice together.

Pretty sure there will be something from the Club and Trust when we have the advice.
Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, acko, alleycat, bellycouldtackle, Bing [Bot], Cats13, coco the fullback, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Five and last, Google [Bot], Grimmy, imwakefieldtillidie, jakeyg95, JINJER, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, jus@casvegas, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, M62 J30 TRINITY, Manuel, NEwildcat, normycat, PCollinson1990, Prince Buster, Sandal Cat, Schunter, Slugger McBatt, Smew, spookDU2018, steadygetyerboots-on, The Avenger, TheMightyTrin, Wildthing, Willzay and 312 guests

