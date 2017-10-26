|
The thing is PB, now that the club have gone into legal mode, there will probably be no denial, and if MC is on holiday, the timing is well constructed by WMDC to suck up maximum publicity and gain the media advantage.
Seems one step too far for me and can only hope we stay strong for retaliation.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:20 am
Dealing with your points, Manuel
"MC was never interested in Belle Vue and has every intention of turning everything down as soon as it is offered, allegedly" - I don't accept that. Having preferred options is different to only considering one option. If the deal as first tabled came to fruition, I'm sure he'd take it.
"CB is trying to get out and sell his shares, allegedly" - there is no obligation to go down with a sinking ship. The depressing thing, if true, is that it's a sign the ship is sinking
""They" are trying to sell their franchise, allegedly" - that would be me done. I don't blame them from a financial point of view, but I support Wakefield, not a relocated company.
"This has the smell of a fat turd from Woolley all over it"- it certainly stinks.
"Is it such a simple game being played as to p~ss us off so much that we throw the towel in" - it's succeeeded
"I suspect their majority will be down at the election let us hope so" - doubt it
I'm afraid I am guilty of optimism, as I assume that other people deal with things in the way I'd like to deal with things. The press release is a clear blame game but I think it spells the end. Perhaps my optimism meter has swung too far into the red, but it almost feels better to be a Salford fan right now.
Who'd buy a season ticket now?
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:27 am
Also note that Wallhead is the highest paid council officer in the country, his salary is massive £ 150 k plus. Box employs him, he knows Wallhead is out of his depth, but Box knows that by throwing huge money at him he has a patsy who will simply do as Box commands no matter what, Wallhead knows he has to obey or be sacked.
The facts are that right from Day 1 Box had no intention of ensuring that Wakefield had a fit for purpose stadium, he could not actually say this but presumed that the club would simply go bust, his wishes just about came true under Ted and Glover. Walker also presumed that the club would cease to exist. So the Box, Walker Yorkcourt partnership publicly went on record of seeming to support the new stadium. All they needed was to delay , delay, delay , lie, lie, lie and eventually the club goes under, and planning goes ahead at Newmarket. The problem that they did not see coming was MC playing a blinder and turning the club around. Also Walker was challenged by the new members of the trust so he flounced off to scheme behind the scene.
Make no bones about it all Box and Walker want is for the club disappear. The idea of redeveloping BV was always a red herring to keep the `locals`happy, it was an emotional tactic, that has created delay after delay just as box wanted. Yes we should go legal but if I were MC my first call would be to the leader of Kirklees council with a view of immediately moving the Wakefield Trinity SL franchise to Dewsbury. We will get nothing from Wakefield MDC lets just get the hell out of WMDC.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:31 am
Slugger we must all buy a season ticket now to show support to MC. More important that ever. Imagine if you were MC, note how frustrated we feel and x by ten. The last thing MC needs is fans turning their backs on the club.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:32 am
Although risking a hots of abuse, what are MC and CB expecting from a new build / massively improved BV ?
Are they expecting that Trinity should be able to play there for "free", paying little rent and if so, in terms of the deal, how does this stack up with any other SL clubs ?
Surely a shiny new (or re-vamped) ground would heavily reduce and costs of up keep and attract more fans through the turnstiles, which "could" pay for any "rental" costs ?
I know these deals are complicated but, could Sandal or IA tell us what "we" are expecting, against WMDC's new position of Trinity paying a commercial rent.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:32 am
I don't believe Walker wants the club to disappear. I just think he wants to make money from whatever scheme materialises.
