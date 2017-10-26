Also note that Wallhead is the highest paid council officer in the country, his salary is massive £ 150 k plus. Box employs him, he knows Wallhead is out of his depth, but Box knows that by throwing huge money at him he has a patsy who will simply do as Box commands no matter what, Wallhead knows he has to obey or be sacked.

The facts are that right from Day 1 Box had no intention of ensuring that Wakefield had a fit for purpose stadium, he could not actually say this but presumed that the club would simply go bust, his wishes just about came true under Ted and Glover. Walker also presumed that the club would cease to exist. So the Box, Walker Yorkcourt partnership publicly went on record of seeming to support the new stadium. All they needed was to delay , delay, delay , lie, lie, lie and eventually the club goes under, and planning goes ahead at Newmarket. The problem that they did not see coming was MC playing a blinder and turning the club around. Also Walker was challenged by the new members of the trust so he flounced off to scheme behind the scene.

Make no bones about it all Box and Walker want is for the club disappear. The idea of redeveloping BV was always a red herring to keep the `locals`happy, it was an emotional tactic, that has created delay after delay just as box wanted. Yes we should go legal but if I were MC my first call would be to the leader of Kirklees council with a view of immediately moving the Wakefield Trinity SL franchise to Dewsbury. We will get nothing from Wakefield MDC lets just get the hell out of WMDC.