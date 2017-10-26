|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
I'm not convinced that this is the end.
Someone on the council has the dummy spit to end all dummy spits. MC is quiet publicly and the Trust members are quiet on here, other than saying they are fighting for what they've always been promised and are taking legal advice. MC has never been quiet when he feels he has been wronged. I sense some brinksmanship here and the council don't like it.
What I've learned through this whole process is that I trust MC and CB to do what is best for the long term of the club, not just sign the only deal being offered.
Imho it's the end of BV because there never was a beginning - this was an ambush deliberately engineered to make the club look bad. We couldn't win no matter what we did.
The redevelopment of BV as put forward by WMDC was never possible. That's what me and a few others have tried to point out.
It would simply never be allowed to be built as per those plans. They were just a decoy.
I believe the only reason MC didn't reject the ludicrous scheme straight out was to buy time. At least now he can say he's had a good look which should help a little in the media battle to come.
Legal action is our only recourse. So people on here need to prepare to dig deep because it won't be cheap and it won't be quick.
I pledge £100 right now to any fund. If you want to help the club I suggest you let them know right now how much support you can offer.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:17 am
fun time frankie wrote:
Can't be arsed to read through 18 pages so are you getting a new ground or not
No can be arsed to tell you so jog on.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:30 am
Willzay wrote:
No can be arsed to tell you so jog on.
My thoughts exactly, a tiresome troll and I'm sure there are more to come.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:34 am
vastman wrote:
Imho it's the end of BV because there never was a beginning - this was an ambush deliberately engineered to make the club look bad. We couldn't win no matter what we did.
The redevelopment of BV as put forward by WMDC was never possible. That's what me and a few others have tried to point out.
It would simply never be allowed to be built as per those plans. They were just a decoy.
I believe the only reason MC didn't reject the ludicrous scheme straight out was to buy time. At least now he can say he's had a good look which should help a little in the media battle to come.
Legal action is our only recourse. So people on here need to prepare to dig deep because it won't be cheap and it won't be quick.
I pledge £100 right now to any fund. If you want to help the club I suggest you let them know right now how much support you can offer.
Absolutely spot on.
We have a crowd funding platform who has agreed to host us so you all will be able to make pledges there when we are ready.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:17 am
Oh well. That’s it in my opinion. No way forward. Box has hammered the final nail into the coffin. The legal process will take an age, the RFL’s patience has hit Zero. It’s all a matter of what half decent players will stay WHEN we get relegated. Goodbye SL, it was fun while it lasted.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:38 am
Absolutely fuming like most. You can see how politics work now.
The lying toe rag at the top sets the agenda, tell the minions what is going on (his version) this filters out and is passed via their so called friends (me in this case) to create Chinese whispers.
i.e.
MC was never interested in Belle Vue and has every intention of turning everything down as soon as it is offered, allegedly
CB is trying to get out and sell his shares, allegedly
"They" are trying to sell their franchise, allegedly.
There were a few other small not as interesting bits and a few well known names mentioned and I would not trust them an inch.
This has the smell of a fat turd from Woolley all over it.
Is it such a simple game being played as to p~ss us off so much that we throw the towel in.
I suspect their majority will be down at the election let us hope so.
Can we crowd fund for legal fees. Dig in lads, whilst you must be totally fed up, we are behind you.
UP THE TRIN
Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:51 am
Well, I guess we all had a sense that there was something a bit fishy going on when the re-developed Belle Vue plans not only came out of nowhere but also had us questioning whether you could actually fit all which was proposed into that space. Just a red herring to throw us off the scent of Newmarket a bit longer so York Court can dig their heals deaper into that lovely 'green belt' land? In the mean time the Council can make out us to be the bad guys for not accepting their unrealistic proposals.
The goal posts have already been shifted massively by moving the new stadium to Belle Vue so the developer can make more money from the Newmarket site, provide us with less facilities than was originally promised (no training pitches, also knocked 2k off original proposed capacity?), now they want to change the rental agreement so further profits can be made from the original s106 agreement that got the land took out of green belt in the first place - Scandalous
Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:53 am
Manuel wrote:
Absolutely fuming like most. You can see how politics work now.
The lying toe rag at the top sets the agenda, tell the minions what is going on (his version) this filters out and is passed via their so called friends (me in this case) to create Chinese whispers.
i.e.
MC was never interested in Belle Vue and has every intention of turning everything down as soon as it is offered, allegedly
CB is trying to get out and sell his shares, allegedly
"They" are trying to sell their franchise, allegedly.
There were a few other small not as interesting bits and a few well known names mentioned and I would not trust them an inch.
This has the smell of a fat turd from Woolley all over it.
Is it such a simple game being played as to p~ss us off so much that we throw the towel in.
I suspect their majority will be down at the election let us hope so.
Can we crowd fund for legal fees. Dig in lads, whilst you must be totally fed up, we are behind you.
UP THE TRIN
See my earlier post.
We have had an agreement with a Crowd Funding platform to host us for over 2 years so you could say we have seen this coming for some time.
We will also promote our case through Supporters Direct so will get through to Football Trusts as well as Rugby League and could get support from those who see that we are fighting injustice.
