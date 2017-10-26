Slugger McBatt wrote: I'm not convinced that this is the end.



Someone on the council has the dummy spit to end all dummy spits. MC is quiet publicly and the Trust members are quiet on here, other than saying they are fighting for what they've always been promised and are taking legal advice. MC has never been quiet when he feels he has been wronged. I sense some brinksmanship here and the council don't like it.



What I've learned through this whole process is that I trust MC and CB to do what is best for the long term of the club, not just sign the only deal being offered.

Imho it's the end of BV because there never was a beginning - this was an ambush deliberately engineered to make the club look bad. We couldn't win no matter what we did.The redevelopment of BV as put forward by WMDC was never possible. That's what me and a few others have tried to point out.It would simply never be allowed to be built as per those plans. They were just a decoy.I believe the only reason MC didn't reject the ludicrous scheme straight out was to buy time. At least now he can say he's had a good look which should help a little in the media battle to come.Legal action is our only recourse. So people on here need to prepare to dig deep because it won't be cheap and it won't be quick.I pledge £100 right now to any fund. If you want to help the club I suggest you let them know right now how much support you can offer.