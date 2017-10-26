WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DEADLINE

Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:14 am
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26461
Location: Poodle Power!
Slugger McBatt wrote:
I'm not convinced that this is the end.

Someone on the council has the dummy spit to end all dummy spits. MC is quiet publicly and the Trust members are quiet on here, other than saying they are fighting for what they've always been promised and are taking legal advice. MC has never been quiet when he feels he has been wronged. I sense some brinksmanship here and the council don't like it.

What I've learned through this whole process is that I trust MC and CB to do what is best for the long term of the club, not just sign the only deal being offered.


Imho it's the end of BV because there never was a beginning - this was an ambush deliberately engineered to make the club look bad. We couldn't win no matter what we did.

The redevelopment of BV as put forward by WMDC was never possible. That's what me and a few others have tried to point out.

It would simply never be allowed to be built as per those plans. They were just a decoy.

I believe the only reason MC didn't reject the ludicrous scheme straight out was to buy time. At least now he can say he's had a good look which should help a little in the media battle to come.

Legal action is our only recourse. So people on here need to prepare to dig deep because it won't be cheap and it won't be quick.

I pledge £100 right now to any fund. If you want to help the club I suggest you let them know right now how much support you can offer.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:17 am
Willzay
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6735
fun time frankie wrote:
Can't be arsed to read through 18 pages so are you getting a new ground or not


No can be arsed to tell you so jog on.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:30 am
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26461
Location: Poodle Power!
Willzay wrote:
No can be arsed to tell you so jog on.


My thoughts exactly, a tiresome troll and I'm sure there are more to come.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:34 am
Sandal Cat
Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3075
vastman wrote:
Imho it's the end of BV because there never was a beginning - this was an ambush deliberately engineered to make the club look bad. We couldn't win no matter what we did.

The redevelopment of BV as put forward by WMDC was never possible. That's what me and a few others have tried to point out.

It would simply never be allowed to be built as per those plans. They were just a decoy.

I believe the only reason MC didn't reject the ludicrous scheme straight out was to buy time. At least now he can say he's had a good look which should help a little in the media battle to come.

Legal action is our only recourse. So people on here need to prepare to dig deep because it won't be cheap and it won't be quick.

I pledge £100 right now to any fund. If you want to help the club I suggest you let them know right now how much support you can offer.


Absolutely spot on.

We have a crowd funding platform who has agreed to host us so you all will be able to make pledges there when we are ready.
