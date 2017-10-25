|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1535
|
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
And while ever the project is up in the air Manni won't have a return on his investment.
He will also want a positive and swift outcome on this.
There is still nearly a week to the 31 October deadline.
Keep the faith
I’m not sure about that. I guess we are locked in to play at Belle Vue next year now so he is going to be earning from the ground for 12 months anyway. After then he has an extra chunk of land to do with what he wishes rather than having a rugby pitch on it not making him any money. Even if we walked now and went to Dewsbury he just gets on with his plans a year earlier. He can’t really lose and probably doesn’t care either way, what works out better in the end for him is no stadium. .
|
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:07 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5851
Location: east east hull
|
Can't be arsed to read through 18 pages so are you getting a new ground or not
|
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:20 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 30, 2007 9:41 am
Posts: 4229
Location: Varies according to where I am!
|
It is late, I am tired after just getting back after a few days away with the family in the North East and of course emotional after today's unannounced press release from WMDC.
All I will say is that I am aware that Rodney Walker was on the phone to someone at lunchtime today, several hours prior to the council press release, telling that person what was coming later today and some of the content of the press release. As such, someone at the Council has been giving Rodney a heads up and yet they didn't even have the courtesy to inform the Club or Trust of the release, it was just issued to the press.
What does that tell you!
|
Change is inevitable
...except from a vending machine!
BillyRhino wrote:
So in best IA mode ..<.Possibley World Class, could be the greatest thing since sliced bread....am personally very excited, and confidently expect him to prove my predictions are bang on target.... Alternatively he could be rubbish>
IA mode off.
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:23 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5251
Location: Over there
|
Inflatable_Armadillo wrote:
It is late, I am tired after just getting back after a few days away with the family in the North East and of course emotional after today's unannounced press release from WMDC.
All I will say is that I am aware that Rodney Walker was on the phone to someone at lunchtime today, several hours prior to the council press release, telling that person what was coming later today and some of the content of the press release. As such, someone at the Council has been giving Rodney a heads up and yet they didn't even have the courtesy to inform the Club or Trust of the release, it was just issued to the press.
What does that tell you!
It had the stench of Rodney as soon as the phrase "commercial rent" was used.
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:46 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1535
|
Does Rodneys alternative trust actually exist as an entity?
|
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 11:47 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1535
|
fun time frankie wrote:
Can't be arsed to read through 18 pages so are you getting a new ground or not
Probably not.
|
|
Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:19 am
|
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4084
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
It had the stench of Rodney as soon as the phrase "commercial rent" was used.
I must be a bit thick because how & why does Walker have anything to do with this at all now, he's nothing to do with the Club or Trust anymore. I mean the bloke's also knocking on, he's had plenty of ego boosts over the years with stuff he's been attached to. He's earned plenty of crust along the way, so why get involved at this stage of his life, if he is involved that is. What's in it for him? I thought he's meant to be a Trinity man through and through.
|
|
Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:44 am
|
Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2173
|
Once bumped into RW when I was a youngster and thought he was a great guy, boy would I like to bump into him again, I think I could happily do time for him. Utter scumbags, don't normally wish bad things in anyone but Walker, Box and Mackie all deserve to rot in hell. An absolute disgrace to the city. Sod it, forget the ground now, let's get the action moving and have our day in court, if the evidence is there let's hang them out to dry and ensure that the remaining land is returned to greenbelt and move out of WMDC for good not for a year.
|
|
Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:56 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26459
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
And while ever the project is up in the air Manni won't have a return on his investment.
He will also want a positive and swift outcome on this.
There is still nearly a week to the 31 October deadline.
Keep the faith
That's not the case though you are far to easily hoodwinked.
We can't stay at BV and he knows that. In less than 12 month we'll be off because the RFL simply won't allow us to stay. Twelve month is nothing to a property company. Then he will be able to build whatever he wants.
I've no idea why you have so much faith in this 'honourable' man as you called him. He's just another property developer and they are ALL the same - just look who's in the White House.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:03 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26459
Location: Poodle Power!
|
inside man wrote:
Once bumped into RW when I was a youngster and thought he was a great guy, boy would I like to bump into him again, I think I could happily do time for him. Utter scumbags, don't normally wish bad things in anyone but Walker, Box and Mackie all deserve to rot in hell. An absolute disgrace to the city. Sod it, forget the ground now, let's get the action moving and have our day in court, if the evidence is there let's hang them out to dry and ensure that the remaining land is returned to greenbelt and move out of WMDC for good not for a year.
He probably was then.
But now he's a fat bitter old pig. He's not even doing this for money. He's doing it to prove how powerful he still is to anyone who dares stand up to him.
He's a truly vile creature who in his death throws just wants to take everyone down with him. Some go with dignity some become vindictive and spiteful and we all pay the price.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, BigJMolloy, bramleyrhino, coco the fullback, eric35, financialtimes, fun time frankie, imwakefieldtillidie, lampyboy, leedscat, M62 J30 TRINITY, normycat, Sandal Cat, spookDU2018, Tricky2309, TRINITY01, Trinity1315, vastman, wakefieldwall, Wildthing, Yosemite Sam and 201 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,654,481
|1,355
|76,317
|4,559
|SET
|