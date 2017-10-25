WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DEADLINE

Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:59 pm
BOJ042
Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2017
Posts: 103
Around and around we go just like 20 years ago!! the club is doomed to be swallowed up now by USA influences - just let it go people!!!!!
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:03 pm
Slugger McBatt
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007
Posts: 5250
Location: Over there
I'm not convinced that this is the end.

Someone on the council has the dummy spit to end all dummy spits. MC is quiet publicly and the Trust members are quiet on here, other than saying they are fighting for what they've always been promised and are taking legal advice. MC has never been quiet when he feels he has been wronged. I sense some brinksmanship here and the council don't like it.

What I've learned through this whole process is that I trust MC and CB to do what is best for the long term of the club, not just sign the only deal being offered.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:15 pm
Sandal Cat
Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006
Posts: 3074
Slugger McBatt wrote:
If the rent is to be paid to a charitable trust, why is it any concern of the council, as they do not get the benefit of that rent?

Or is there another Trust involved?


Makes you wonder doesn't it.
LOOKING FOR ACCOMMODATION IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA
//www.orlandovilla.org.uk
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:20 pm
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 686
Surely these delaying tactics will push back any possible start on site date to the point where the completion deadline for the start of the 2020 season cannot be met, and then the RL will call time on us and they then, as well as WMDC, (Box) will have achieved their ultimate aim - to get rid of Wakefield Trinity RLFC.
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 9:43 pm
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1531
Slugger McBatt wrote:
I'm not convinced that this is the end.

Someone on the council has the dummy spit to end all dummy spits. MC is quiet publicly and the Trust members are quiet on here, other than saying they are fighting for what they've always been promised and are taking legal advice. MC has never been quiet when he feels he has been wronged. I sense some brinksmanship here and the council don't like it.

What I've learned through this whole process is that I trust MC and CB to do what is best for the long term of the club, not just sign the only deal being offered.

MC has just gone on holiday which might explain how quiet he is.
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 10:25 pm
Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2491
Location: Halifax
Redscat wrote:
Surely these delaying tactics will push back any possible start on site date to the point where the completion deadline for the start of the 2020 season cannot be met, and then the RL will call time on us and they then, as well as WMDC, (Box) will have achieved their ultimate aim - to get rid of Wakefield Trinity RLFC.

Well I will support my club no what no matter what division it is in #wakeytillidie
