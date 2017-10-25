Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm Posts: 5250 Location: Over there
I'm not convinced that this is the end.
Someone on the council has the dummy spit to end all dummy spits. MC is quiet publicly and the Trust members are quiet on here, other than saying they are fighting for what they've always been promised and are taking legal advice. MC has never been quiet when he feels he has been wronged. I sense some brinksmanship here and the council don't like it.
What I've learned through this whole process is that I trust MC and CB to do what is best for the long term of the club, not just sign the only deal being offered.
Surely these delaying tactics will push back any possible start on site date to the point where the completion deadline for the start of the 2020 season cannot be met, and then the RL will call time on us and they then, as well as WMDC, (Box) will have achieved their ultimate aim - to get rid of Wakefield Trinity RLFC.
MC has just gone on holiday which might explain how quiet he is.
Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am Posts: 2491 Location: Halifax
Redscat wrote:
Surely these delaying tactics will push back any possible start on site date to the point where the completion deadline for the start of the 2020 season cannot be met, and then the RL will call time on us and they then, as well as WMDC, (Box) will have achieved their ultimate aim - to get rid of Wakefield Trinity RLFC.
Well I will support my club no what no matter what division it is in #wakeytillidie
