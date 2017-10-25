WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DEADLINE

Re: DEADLINE
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:16 pm
Redscat
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 685
vastman wrote:
I suggest we now bombard this guy Andrew Wallhead at pressoffice@wakefield.gov.uk

He's a liar.

Ive already fired one off.


Likewise vasty, asking Wallhead if he actually believes his own publicity statement or is he just a lackey of his beloved leader.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:32 pm
Shifty Cat
Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4080
LOL where has that bull about Thornes Park come from. You know they're making this up as they go along when they mention that, especially at the Tax payers expense.

This is a completely laughable paragraph as well. He must have completely forgotten about how we got here in the first place, things like the S106 agreement, the big Newmarket Community Development that we were promised for free etc and then after 5 years of bugger all and denial from WMDC, it all eventuallly got gradually diluted to a an upgraded Belle Vue. Obviously they think this development should be a completely different project in every aspect by the sounds of things which is some front. Rather than a continuation from the bugger up they made at Newmaket.

“It is incredible that the club’s owners expect a stadium to be delivered at no cost to them and without having to pay a normal rent. No one could deliver a community stadium without a contribution from the main tenant and public money cannot be used to finance a project where the ultimate proceeds sit within a private company.”
Re: DEADLINE
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:16 pm
Sandal Cat
Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3073
The Avenger wrote:
So we’ll fight for the wider community sports facilities as well then or are we only interested in a stadium now.


We have and will always fight for the wider community sports facilities.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:18 pm
Sacred Cow
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1530
PopTart wrote:
We need to know what rent is being discussed and why it isn't being accepted and where the game day income is going.
It's impossible to judge who is doing what without that detail.

This exactly.

It was mentioned on here months ago that some negotiation would have to take place otherwise there would never be any stadium. It seems MC & Co won't budge on the original deal, whilst the other parties than can make it happen say it needs to have its own income, so we have stalemate. Without knowing what that deal is it is hard to judge whether we are purely being taken for a ride or whether it is the club playing hardball. We need this info out there if we are to get the wider public onside i'm afraid.

Put it this way i've spoken to someone tonight who is a Wakey supporter whose comment was 'So Carter want a stadium building for nowt, pay nowt to play in it and keep all the money it makes? Is he having a laugh, that isn't going to happen and neither should it' And if that is a Wakey fan then what is the general rate payer going to think, especially given our reputation isn't exactly flawless. It's now time for full disclosure of the facts here otherwise we will lose any battle before it begins.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:21 pm
Redscat
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 685
Isn't that what Cas want and are getting, Sacred???
Re: DEADLINE
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:22 pm
spookDU2018

Joined: Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:52 pm
Posts: 3
Watching how this was unfolding from here there did seem to be some lurking shadows of ill intent!
Box was highly visible when his 'surprise' was announced... yet we have an underling wheeled out to be shot at for firing the first shots across the clubs boughs... ( in Star Trek Mr Wallhead would be wearing a red shirt)

I also got the feeling that MC was very cautious in his acceptance and guarded in his language. Council don't like him because he is honest... politically savvy... media savvy... hard nosed... but mostly they don't like him because he is honest! In what he says... what he believes and what he does!

I wouldn't want to be in this battle against him... (despite the fact I am firmly on his side)
Re: DEADLINE
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:27 pm
spookDU2018

Joined: Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:52 pm
Posts: 3
Sacred Cow wrote:
This exactly.

It was mentioned on here months ago that some negotiation would have to take place otherwise there would never be any stadium. It seems MC & Co won't budge on the original deal, whilst the other parties than can make it happen say it needs to have its own income, so we have stalemate. Without knowing what that deal is it is hard to judge whether we are purely being taken for a ride or whether it is the club playing hardball. We need this info out there if we are to get the wider public onside i'm afraid.

Put it this way i've spoken to someone tonight who is a Wakey supporter whose comment was 'So Carter want a stadium building for nowt, pay nowt to play in it and keep all the money it makes? Is he having a laugh, that isn't going to happen and neither should it' And if that is a Wakey fan then what is the general rate payer going to think, especially given our reputation isn't exactly flawless. It's now time for full disclosure of the facts here otherwise we will lose any battle before it begins.


Language of influence ... people are so programmed to being maniplulated by media and language.. and politicians have become masters of it!

The information and language battle is going to be key!

This was a clever.. if predictable move by the council to try to shift opinion...
Re: DEADLINE
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:56 pm
Sacred Cow
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1530
Redscat wrote:
Isn't that what Cas want and are getting, Sacred???

It’s what they think they are getting, but they’ll find out themselves soon enough that the ‘perfect’ seal just isn’t viable in todays market. You’ll have noticed how it keeps getting pushed back and back? Eventually it will be ‘unfeasible’ in its current guise and changes to the HoT will have to be made if it is to happen. The advantage they have is that bit of real estate they are playing on is an area they want for housing. Expect that to be a donation to the scheme at the very least to prevent it from falling by the wayside.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:04 pm
Sacred Cow
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1530
spookDU2018 wrote:
Language of influence ... people are so programmed to being maniplulated by media and language.. and politicians have become masters of it!

The information and language battle is going to be key!

This was a clever.. if predictable move by the council to try to shift opinion...

It sure was and now the club is painted as the bad guy. All very predictable but a clever tactical move all the same. It is now time for clarity from this side as having the public onside is a must. Sadly just saying ‘but you promised’ isn’t going to cut it with Mr & Mrs Average of Horbury, they want to know why their council tax should be building us a stadium (which it is always portrayed as rather than a community one).
Re: DEADLINE
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 8:08 pm
Slugger McBatt
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5249
Location: Over there
If the rent is to be paid to a charitable trust, why is it any concern of the council, as they do not get the benefit of that rent?

Or is there another Trust involved?
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
