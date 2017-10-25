|
Likewise vasty, asking Wallhead if he actually believes his own publicity statement or is he just a lackey of his beloved leader.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 6:32 pm
LOL where has that bull about Thornes Park come from. You know they're making this up as they go along when they mention that, especially at the Tax payers expense.
This is a completely laughable paragraph as well. He must have completely forgotten about how we got here in the first place, things like the S106 agreement, the big Newmarket Community Development that we were promised for free etc and then after 5 years of bugger all and denial from WMDC, it all eventuallly got gradually diluted to a an upgraded Belle Vue. Obviously they think this development should be a completely different project in every aspect by the sounds of things which is some front. Rather than a continuation from the bugger up they made at Newmaket.
“It is incredible that the club’s owners expect a stadium to be delivered at no cost to them and without having to pay a normal rent. No one could deliver a community stadium without a contribution from the main tenant and public money cannot be used to finance a project where the ultimate proceeds sit within a private company.”
Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:16 pm
The Avenger wrote:
So we’ll fight for the wider community sports facilities as well then or are we only interested in a stadium now.
We have and will always fight for the wider community sports facilities.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:18 pm
PopTart wrote:
We need to know what rent is being discussed and why it isn't being accepted and where the game day income is going.
It's impossible to judge who is doing what without that detail.
This exactly.
It was mentioned on here months ago that some negotiation would have to take place otherwise there would never be any stadium. It seems MC & Co won't budge on the original deal, whilst the other parties than can make it happen say it needs to have its own income, so we have stalemate. Without knowing what that deal is it is hard to judge whether we are purely being taken for a ride or whether it is the club playing hardball. We need this info out there if we are to get the wider public onside i'm afraid.
Put it this way i've spoken to someone tonight who is a Wakey supporter whose comment was 'So Carter want a stadium building for nowt, pay nowt to play in it and keep all the money it makes? Is he having a laugh, that isn't going to happen and neither should it' And if that is a Wakey fan then what is the general rate payer going to think, especially given our reputation isn't exactly flawless. It's now time for full disclosure of the facts here otherwise we will lose any battle before it begins.
Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:21 pm
Isn't that what Cas want and are getting, Sacred???
Watching how this was unfolding from here there did seem to be some lurking shadows of ill intent!
Box was highly visible when his 'surprise' was announced... yet we have an underling wheeled out to be shot at for firing the first shots across the clubs boughs... ( in Star Trek Mr Wallhead would be wearing a red shirt)
I also got the feeling that MC was very cautious in his acceptance and guarded in his language. Council don't like him because he is honest... politically savvy... media savvy... hard nosed... but mostly they don't like him because he is honest! In what he says... what he believes and what he does!
I wouldn't want to be in this battle against him... (despite the fact I am firmly on his side)
Wed Oct 25, 2017 7:27 pm
Sacred Cow wrote:
This exactly.
It was mentioned on here months ago that some negotiation would have to take place otherwise there would never be any stadium. It seems MC & Co won't budge on the original deal, whilst the other parties than can make it happen say it needs to have its own income, so we have stalemate. Without knowing what that deal is it is hard to judge whether we are purely being taken for a ride or whether it is the club playing hardball. We need this info out there if we are to get the wider public onside i'm afraid.
Put it this way i've spoken to someone tonight who is a Wakey supporter whose comment was 'So Carter want a stadium building for nowt, pay nowt to play in it and keep all the money it makes? Is he having a laugh, that isn't going to happen and neither should it' And if that is a Wakey fan then what is the general rate payer going to think, especially given our reputation isn't exactly flawless. It's now time for full disclosure of the facts here otherwise we will lose any battle before it begins.
Language of influence ... people are so programmed to being maniplulated by media and language.. and politicians have become masters of it!
The information and language battle is going to be key!
This was a clever.. if predictable move by the council to try to shift opinion...
|