PopTart wrote: We need to know what rent is being discussed and why it isn't being accepted and where the game day income is going.

It's impossible to judge who is doing what without that detail.

This exactly.It was mentioned on here months ago that some negotiation would have to take place otherwise there would never be any stadium. It seems MC & Co won't budge on the original deal, whilst the other parties than can make it happen say it needs to have its own income, so we have stalemate. Without knowing what that deal is it is hard to judge whether we are purely being taken for a ride or whether it is the club playing hardball. We need this info out there if we are to get the wider public onside i'm afraid.Put it this way i've spoken to someone tonight who is a Wakey supporter whose comment was 'So Carter want a stadium building for nowt, pay nowt to play in it and keep all the money it makes? Is he having a laugh, that isn't going to happen and neither should it' And if that is a Wakey fan then what is the general rate payer going to think, especially given our reputation isn't exactly flawless. It's now time for full disclosure of the facts here otherwise we will lose any battle before it begins.