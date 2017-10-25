|
I cannot begin to understand the full in's and out's of the Newmarket saga, or this latest set back. But we been taken for an absolute ride. We appear soft. This has gone on long enough. If we have the evidence to show wrong doing with Newmarket lets get the legal proceedings rolling. If we cannot afford the legal proceedings then it appears we are up poop creek. One things for certain people are absolutely fed up with this - this probably includes MC CB and the trust. Who I appreciate have worked hard to find a resolution. But realistically what's next?
|
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:23 pm
|
A quote from the WMDC press release states:
Andrew Wallhead, Wakefield Council’s Corporate Director for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “The fact that the club’s owners will not consider paying a fair commercial rent alongside other tenants in a stadium owned and operated by a charitable trust in unbelievable'.
So their intention is for a charitable trust to receive (I suggest) over £100k per year from tenants, so the next question is what are the 'Trust' going to spend this money on, what costs are going to be incurred by this charity in order to justify this 'commercial' rent?
|
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:37 pm
|
We need to know what rent is being discussed and why it isn't being accepted and where the game day income is going.
It's impossible to judge who is doing what without that detail.
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:41 pm
|
My blood is actually boiling.
It's not even close to being a subtle let down.
WMDC and Box (plus his new sidekick) have, yet again crapped all over Trinity.
What next people, I'm up for anything.
Maybe a great pile of manure dropped at Mr Box office, just to give the bloke a hint of what he and his council are doing to Trinity ?
|
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:42 pm
|
Ive just emailed this to the press office and copied all Wakefield mp's in
I write to you with 3 hats on, as a rate payer/voter, a chairman of a community sports club and a Wakefield Trinity fan.
Regarding the latest press release from WMDC a from what can only be described at the lying tongue of Andrew Wallhead, I am the chairman of a community sports club in WMDC and as such we expected (like many other community sports clubs in the district) to benefit from the community stadium and facilities promised to the district over 5 years ago.
The citizens of wakefield were promised a community stadium funded by a developer by means of an S106 agreement, with the Wakefield community trust (registered charity) made the landlords with Wakefield Trinity being the lead Tennant paying the Community Trust a peppercorn rent, the developer was gifted land that was taken out of green belt to allow this and all was passed by the Secretary of State for community following a lengthy and costly public enquiry, it seems WMDC have forgotten this but their shady dealings are about to get exposed, I can see this going to the high courts to get sorted, so may I suggest a retroactive statement is put out to negate the original lies released earlier today.
Regards
FT.
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:48 pm
|
Wondered how long it would take for WMDC to blame the club and wriggle out of providing the Community Stadium promised 5 yrs ago. Box strikes again! Time for the public meeting!
|
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
|
Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:50 pm
|
Sandal Cat wrote:
The Heads of Terms reflected what was promised at the Public Inquiry and the "perfect agreement" that Peter Box said he was going to get for the Club.
Dont see how the Club and the Trust can be viewed as the villains here.
We are only wanting what was promised to us.
So we’ll fight for the wider community sports facilities as well then or are we only interested in a stadium now.
|
