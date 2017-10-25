Ive just emailed this to the press office and copied all Wakefield mp's in



I write to you with 3 hats on, as a rate payer/voter, a chairman of a community sports club and a Wakefield Trinity fan.

Regarding the latest press release from WMDC a from what can only be described at the lying tongue of Andrew Wallhead, I am the chairman of a community sports club in WMDC and as such we expected (like many other community sports clubs in the district) to benefit from the community stadium and facilities promised to the district over 5 years ago.

The citizens of wakefield were promised a community stadium funded by a developer by means of an S106 agreement, with the Wakefield community trust (registered charity) made the landlords with Wakefield Trinity being the lead Tennant paying the Community Trust a peppercorn rent, the developer was gifted land that was taken out of green belt to allow this and all was passed by the Secretary of State for community following a lengthy and costly public enquiry, it seems WMDC have forgotten this but their shady dealings are about to get exposed, I can see this going to the high courts to get sorted, so may I suggest a retroactive statement is put out to negate the original lies released earlier today.

Regards

FT.