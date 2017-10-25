WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DEADLINE

Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:21 pm
marc271841

Joined: Mon Jun 24, 2013 9:35 pm
Posts: 83
I cannot begin to understand the full in's and out's of the Newmarket saga, or this latest set back. But we been taken for an absolute ride. We appear soft. This has gone on long enough. If we have the evidence to show wrong doing with Newmarket lets get the legal proceedings rolling. If we cannot afford the legal proceedings then it appears we are up poop creek. One things for certain people are absolutely fed up with this - this probably includes MC CB and the trust. Who I appreciate have worked hard to find a resolution. But realistically what's next?
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:23 pm
PHe
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:28 pm
Posts: 2921
A quote from the WMDC press release states:

Andrew Wallhead, Wakefield Council’s Corporate Director for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “The fact that the club’s owners will not consider paying a fair commercial rent alongside other tenants in a stadium owned and operated by a charitable trust in unbelievable'.

So their intention is for a charitable trust to receive (I suggest) over £100k per year from tenants, so the next question is what are the 'Trust' going to spend this money on, what costs are going to be incurred by this charity in order to justify this 'commercial' rent?
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 5:37 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9608
Location: wakefield
We need to know what rent is being discussed and why it isn't being accepted and where the game day income is going.
It's impossible to judge who is doing what without that detail.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
