It's a joke, WMDC should swivel, the city of wakefield were promised a community stadium funded by a developer by means of an S106 planning order, Wakefield Trinity were suppose to be lead tenants paying a peppercon rent to the community trust (registered charity) at no time has there's been a proposal for WT to pay a commercial rent and not so long ago the illustrious leader of WMDC stated that he would ensure the the "perfect agreement" would be found, much the same as Castleford agreement to be gifted a ground that effectively will own for £1.I can't see how WMDC can turn this round to being MC's fault, he's only asking for what was initially promised by the developer And reiterated by the leader of WMDC