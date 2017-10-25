WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DEADLINE

Re: DEADLINE
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 3:53 pm
Murgan User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Aug 24, 2002 1:44 pm
Posts: 254
Location: A small town in Wakefield called Leeds
Seems slightly more serious than just a bit of back and forth if they are taking legal advice https://wakefieldtrinity.com/club-statement-251017/
Re: DEADLINE
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 3:53 pm
The Avenger User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3599
Wolves in sheeps clothing
Re: DEADLINE
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 3:56 pm
financialtimes User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1229
It's a joke, WMDC should swivel, the city of wakefield were promised a community stadium funded by a developer by means of an S106 planning order, Wakefield Trinity were suppose to be lead tenants paying a peppercon rent to the community trust (registered charity) at no time has there's been a proposal for WT to pay a commercial rent and not so long ago the illustrious leader of WMDC stated that he would ensure the the "perfect agreement" would be found, much the same as Castleford agreement to be gifted a ground that effectively will own for £1.
I can't see how WMDC can turn this round to being MC's fault, he's only asking for what was initially promised by the developer And reiterated by the leader of WMDC :FRUSRATED:
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Re: DEADLINE
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 4:01 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1891
Thought it was the same terms as Newmarket, where Thornes Park come from?
Re: DEADLINE
Post Wed Oct 25, 2017 4:07 pm
Sandal Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3072
Lockers700 wrote:
Haha it's only a couple of days since sandal cat stated that the Heads of Terms had been sent to the council ahead of schedule. Council stating that the club had rejected previously agreed details doesn't sound good! Guess we'll have to wait and see what the Trust and MC have to say.


The Heads of Terms reflected what was promised at the Public Inquiry and the "perfect agreement" that Peter Box said he was going to get for the Club.

Dont see how the Club and the Trust can be viewed as the villains here.

We are only wanting what was promised to us.
Who is online

