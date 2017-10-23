|
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3509
Location: Orange street
|
Manuel wrote:
Ok. Has anyone heard of an interest in selling shares? Trying to be careful.
Flippen Heck,
Just after making the post above this one, the penny has dropped.
Perhaps Box is touting around to buy some shares in our club so that when a mystery developer turns up out of the blue and sells us a ground for a quid or two, he makes another killing.
|
|
Mon Oct 23, 2017 7:19 pm
|
Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3071
|
Prince Buster wrote:
Sandal
Just remind people, in the Cas deal the council are purporting that a developer just turned up out of the blue and offered to build Cas a brand new stadium at a cost of £13M and let them have it for a quid. What a fantastic deal!!!!
No dubious trusts with bloated individuals wanting to get their snouts in the trough for them. A brand new stadium, no strings attached to own outright for a quid.
Surely its only fair that Michael and Chris should be offered the same deal. In fact lets be honest, I am sure they would be realistic and be prepared to pay 10 times more than Cas for an identical ground. A tenner would be a good price, can't be much fairer than that.
The agreement at Glasshoughton is being funded by the Private Sector and it is my understanding that the Developer indeed offerred to build a 10,000 stadium and transfer freehold title to Castleford Tigers for £1. Castleford will own the stadium and have full control over its use and be able to use income from it to sustain itself.
It is indeed a fantastic deal.
Newmarket was similar, it was to be funded by the Developer with a contribution of £2m from the Council with the Stadium Trust taking a 99 year lease from the Developer for a peppercorn and then sub-leasing it to the Club but sadly for various reasons it hasn't worked out that way.
Following Peter Box's statement in the Council Chamber we hope a similar deal can be pulled together for the Stadium Trust and Club and our HoT reflect that.
|
|
Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:10 pm
|
Joined: Thu Aug 03, 2017 9:02 pm
Posts: 11
|
If the club start talking shares they know what they can do, got court with this with the Ted regime, still got them at back of wardrobe I think what a con that was.
|
|
Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:17 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5248
Location: Over there
|
Prince Buster wrote:
Flippen Heck,
Just after making the post above this one, the penny has dropped.
Perhaps Box is touting around to buy some shares in our club so that when a mystery developer turns up out of the blue and sells us a ground for a quid or two, he makes another killing.
I'd take that as a positive sign!
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:22 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26451
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Oddshapeball wrote:
If the club start talking shares they know what they can do, got court with this with the Ted regime, still got them at back of wardrobe I think what a con that was.
Why was it a con? It was a poor investment but then surely you knew that as it was hardly the point.
Has a sporting club ever paid a dividend? I don't know but I doubt a RL club has - though I'm sure someone will tell me otherwise.
I know when I bought my single share I never expected it back.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 7:53 am
|
Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 655
|
vastman wrote:
Why was it a con? It was a poor investment but then surely you knew that as it was hardly the point.
Has a sporting club ever paid a dividend? I don't know but I doubt a RL club has - though I'm sure someone will tell me otherwise.
I know when I bought my single share I never expected it back.
Fair point. I bought shares but expected no return.
What I did expect was to be kept in the loop about anything happening to the ground but got to know nothing (until it had gone!)
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 9:15 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26451
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Trinity1315 wrote:
Fair point. I bought shares but expected no return.
What I did expect was to be kept in the loop about anything happening to the ground but got to know nothing (until it had gone!)
Mis-managed would be more accurate rather than a con imho
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 10:08 am
|
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6478
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
|
Prince Buster wrote:
Flippen Heck,
Just after making the post above this one, the penny has dropped.
Perhaps Box is touting around to buy some shares in our club so that when a mystery developer turns up out of the blue and sells us a ground for a quid or two, he makes another killing.
I've had a good think since Manuel posted his cryptic comment the other day.
IF WMDC did borrow money against a new development, then within reason their neck would be on the line, I think MC stated that if they did borrow it the club would pay the interest payments.
Would the council attempt somehow to get someone in, possibly as a shareholder or some such guise to oversee the club and make sure the payments would be guaranteed to be made? I'd guess it's probably not as simple as that but if I was borrowing a vast amount in my name I'd want to make sure payments would be made.
|
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 12:12 pm
|
Manuel
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Apr 15, 2013 11:48 am
Posts: 299
|
Sod off Slugger. Spotlight my booty. Just trying to be careful. Sorry it is oblique. I cannot print everything that was said. I have no idea if all of it is 100%. I remember hearing we needed new investment to move forward. If some shares are becoming available by whatever means, maybe there is a connection via that route and it maybe a big boost for us.
It was not from a pizza delivery man but a very reliable person.
|
|
Tue Oct 24, 2017 2:25 pm
|
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1228
|
How many jars of your Chilli Jam are you willing to invest Manuel?
|
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
