WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DEADLINE

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity DEADLINE

Post a reply
Re: DEADLINE
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 6:55 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3509
Location: Orange street
Manuel wrote:
Ok. Has anyone heard of an interest in selling shares? Trying to be careful.


Flippen Heck,

Just after making the post above this one, the penny has dropped.

Perhaps Box is touting around to buy some shares in our club so that when a mystery developer turns up out of the blue and sells us a ground for a quid or two, he makes another killing.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 7:19 pm
Sandal Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3071
Prince Buster wrote:
Sandal

Just remind people, in the Cas deal the council are purporting that a developer just turned up out of the blue and offered to build Cas a brand new stadium at a cost of £13M and let them have it for a quid. What a fantastic deal!!!!

No dubious trusts with bloated individuals wanting to get their snouts in the trough for them. A brand new stadium, no strings attached to own outright for a quid.

Surely its only fair that Michael and Chris should be offered the same deal. In fact lets be honest, I am sure they would be realistic and be prepared to pay 10 times more than Cas for an identical ground. A tenner would be a good price, can't be much fairer than that.


The agreement at Glasshoughton is being funded by the Private Sector and it is my understanding that the Developer indeed offerred to build a 10,000 stadium and transfer freehold title to Castleford Tigers for £1. Castleford will own the stadium and have full control over its use and be able to use income from it to sustain itself.
It is indeed a fantastic deal.

Newmarket was similar, it was to be funded by the Developer with a contribution of £2m from the Council with the Stadium Trust taking a 99 year lease from the Developer for a peppercorn and then sub-leasing it to the Club but sadly for various reasons it hasn't worked out that way.

Following Peter Box's statement in the Council Chamber we hope a similar deal can be pulled together for the Stadium Trust and Club and our HoT reflect that.
LOOKING FOR ACCOMMODATION IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA
//www.orlandovilla.org.uk
Re: DEADLINE
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:10 pm
Oddshapeball Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Aug 03, 2017 9:02 pm
Posts: 11
If the club start talking shares they know what they can do, got court with this with the Ted regime, still got them at back of wardrobe I think what a con that was.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 8:17 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5246
Location: Over there
Prince Buster wrote:
Flippen Heck,

Just after making the post above this one, the penny has dropped.

Perhaps Box is touting around to buy some shares in our club so that when a mystery developer turns up out of the blue and sells us a ground for a quid or two, he makes another killing.


I'd take that as a positive sign!
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, bellycouldtackle, coco the fullback, dboy, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, eric35, Five and last, lampyboy, Mable_Syrup, Oddshapeball, Redscat, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, trin77, vastman, wakeytrin, wrencat1873 and 231 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,653,3872,04876,3084,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM