Just remind people, in the Cas deal the council are purporting that a developer just turned up out of the blue and offered to build Cas a brand new stadium at a cost of £13M and let them have it for a quid. What a fantastic deal!!!!



No dubious trusts with bloated individuals wanting to get their snouts in the trough for them. A brand new stadium, no strings attached to own outright for a quid.



Surely its only fair that Michael and Chris should be offered the same deal. In fact lets be honest, I am sure they would be realistic and be prepared to pay 10 times more than Cas for an identical ground. A tenner would be a good price, can't be much fairer than that.

The agreement at Glasshoughton is being funded by the Private Sector and it is my understanding that the Developer indeed offerred to build a 10,000 stadium and transfer freehold title to Castleford Tigers for £1. Castleford will own the stadium and have full control over its use and be able to use income from it to sustain itself.It is indeed a fantastic deal.Newmarket was similar, it was to be funded by the Developer with a contribution of £2m from the Council with the Stadium Trust taking a 99 year lease from the Developer for a peppercorn and then sub-leasing it to the Club but sadly for various reasons it hasn't worked out that way.Following Peter Box's statement in the Council Chamber we hope a similar deal can be pulled together for the Stadium Trust and Club and our HoT reflect that.