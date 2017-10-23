Manuel wrote:
Ok. Has anyone heard of an interest in selling shares? Trying to be careful.
Flippen Heck,
Just after making the post above this one, the penny has dropped.
Perhaps Box is touting around to buy some shares in our club so that when a mystery developer turns up out of the blue and sells us a ground for a quid or two, he makes another killing.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: aliw2001, BigJMolloy, dboy, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, judge the jules, Mable_Syrup, MC_Wildcat, PHe, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, Redscat, rlbet, Sandal Cat, Trinity1315, wakeytrin, Wildthing, Willzay and 294 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,653,363
|2,049
|76,308
|4,559
|SET
|