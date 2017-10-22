WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DEADLINE

Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 5:33 pm
Joined: Mon Apr 15, 2013 11:48 am
Posts: 297
Ok. Has anyone heard of an interest in selling shares? Trying to be careful.
Post Sun Oct 22, 2017 10:18 pm
JINJER User avatar
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6474
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
That's a cryptic post, what exactly are you asking/stating?
Post Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:20 am
Joined: Mon Apr 15, 2013 11:48 am
Posts: 297
simply that a shareholder may be looking to sell as obviously happens from time to time.
