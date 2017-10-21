|
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 7:10 pm
Posts: 181
Location: wakey
|
vastman wrote:
Have you a quote from 88m?
I have a feeling, may be wrong, that that was a story started on here that somehow became fact.
Simple point - if BV is the best option why didn't the Council/Yorkcourt/the Club (who were advised by the Council not to) buy the ground and the Superbowl for less than a million pounds in total a year ago?
Mr 88m stands to make ten times that by simply re-offering the same deal that was available a year ago!
I'm not a conspiracy theorist by nature but this one has gone way beyond theory - it just plain odd - none of it makes any sense at all.
Even if it happens it still makes no economic sense because somebody most notably YC and 88m are almost certainly going to make a killing at the ratepayers expense. Fact, this could have happened a year ago for far less money and without the need to bring in yet another developer. Also why do people think 88m are in any way more trustworthy than Yorkcourt?
As I say I hope it happens and I'm made to look a wally on this one - I'd happily live with it.
Nice one get the ratepayers against it aswell.
|
|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 9:38 am
|
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6472
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
|
vastman wrote:
Have you a quote from 88m?
I have a feeling, may be wrong, that that was a story started on here that somehow became
I thought the suggestion came from MC, I'm pretty sure it was said that there would be plans produced and maybe a 3D model within 3 months, but then again that was a year or so since.I'm not convinced the new ground will materialise, When these new plans came it came from no where, it all seemed too convenient, how/why would plans be put together without the input form MC and CB, who on the council has the nouse to put all the facilities needed in a modern stadium? Who knows the clubs requirements? The parking issue shouldn't be a problem, Heath common is nearby, a load of Tarmac from the travellers on the common should sort that out.
|
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 10:11 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26439
Location: Poodle Power!
|
AKA kellyseye wrote:
Nice one get the ratepayers against it aswell.
Yes because ratepayers base their opinion on the content of this forum!
However big fan of the club I may be and redeveloping BV has been a long held dream of mine. But why should the ratepayer most of whom have no interest in our club get taken for a ride. That makes us no better than the rest of them.
I reckon the monies so far wasted by WMDC on these failed stadium developments could have secured the ground and probably redeveloped the main stand by now if used wisely.
It's an utter disgrace whether we end up with a ground or not.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 10:45 am
|
dboy
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2314
Location: Barnsley
|
I've got to admit, you've lost me.
How exactly will the ratepayers be affected by this development? Are Council Tax bills going up to directly support it? Have the council identified some service that needs cutting in order to service the govt. loan?
Honest questions - what have I missed?
|
|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 11:54 am
|
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1300
|
Im lost also. Seems to me its being totally over baked.
|
|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 12:04 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 06, 2014 9:52 am
Posts: 456
|
That makes 3 of us that’s lost the plot on this one. I didn’t know ratepayers would be affected. Scrap the whole project please.
|
|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 12:11 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5244
Location: Over there
|
MashPotatoes wrote:
That makes 3 of us that’s lost the plot on this one. I didn’t know ratepayers would be affected. Scrap the whole project please.
The project would create business rates from the additional buildings on the site.
The project would create jobs in the construction industry in the short term, and in other locations on site in the long-term,
The project would service the debt created by WMDC.
The project would improve the environment, commercially and visibly, of a grotty part of the city.
The project would create the continued impression that the city is vibrant and forward-thinking.
The project would allow the name of the city to be broadcast to the world, with a successful sports team representing its image.
Not allowing the project would show that the council is inept, morally and in terms of how it enforces its planning laws, and that the city is a dying force, even allowing its only sports team to leave.
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 12:27 pm
|
Joined: Thu Feb 13, 2014 5:32 pm
Posts: 167
Location: Never far from the kitchen sink
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
The project would create business rates from the additional buildings on the site.
The project would create jobs in the construction industry in the short term, and in other locations on site in the long-term,
The project would service the debt created by WMDC.
The project would improve the environment, commercially and visibly, of a grotty part of the city.
The project would create the continued impression that the city is vibrant and forward-thinking.
The project would allow the name of the city to be broadcast to the world, with a successful sports team representing its image.
Not allowing the project would show that the council is inept, morally and in terms of how it enforces its planning laws, and that the city is a dying force, even allowing its only sports team to leave.
Very good post! Lets see what Larry curly and mo have to say about that.
|
|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 12:31 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 06, 2014 9:52 am
Posts: 456
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
The project would create business rates from the additional buildings on the site.
The project would create jobs in the construction industry in the short term, and in other locations on site in the long-term,
The project would service the debt created by WMDC.
The project would improve the environment, commercially and visibly, of a grotty part of the city.
The project would create the continued impression that the city is vibrant and forward-thinking.
The project would allow the name of the city to be broadcast to the world, with a successful sports team representing its image.
Not allowing the project would show that the council is inept, morally and in terms of how it enforces its planning laws, and that the city is a dying force, even allowing its only sports team to leave.
Exactly ! Scrap it now. Saves being disappointed later.;@)
|
|
Sun Oct 22, 2017 3:01 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm
Posts: 118
|
Her in doors wrote:
Very good post! Lets see what Larry curly and mo have to say about that.
|
|