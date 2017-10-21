Redscat wrote: Having worked in a structural consultancy/architectural environment for 50% of my working life, the cynic in me has me puzzled as to how, after all Box's denials of involvement, the departure of RMW, the "public council meeting" etc etc, the plans and architectural impressions of the new ground appeared so quickly on announcement of the latest proposals.

I can imagine Box instructing someone in the Planning Dept in Wakefield One to find an aerial shot of a football ground in Spain, Argentina or somewhere; Photoshopping the Trinity badge onto it and superimposing it onto a an aerial photograph of Agbrigg. He could then sit back and think: "That'll keep them quite for another couple of months!!"

Seriously though, those layouts and details of the proposed development did appear rather swiftly don't you think? Mmmmm!!!!!

There were plans for a redevolped Belle Vue drawn up about 18 months ago that sounded suspiciously like what we got released all of a sudden a month or so back, those had the hospitality moving to the east stand, a new stand to replace the flats and a revamp of the terracting in the north & west stands with new roofing, toilets, bars etc added. I’d guess these were dragged out of a drawer somewhere, a few minor edits added and then some idealisation regarding retail and residential put in to make it look the works. I doubt the details were gone through with a fine tooth comb though which is what is happening now at a guess. It was said to me that these things normally take much longer but due to ‘some things already being available’ then it cut the time down required, although it was still said that 6 weeks is short and at least two months was the working brief to make sure it was right first time. I have heard nothing else since but this would still fit with that timescale. I’m not worried yet, ask me in a months time though and it might just be a different answer.What worries me more right now is financing it. Most if the money will be borrowed, along with some from government grants. Now interest rates are due to rise next month making it more expensive straight away and as was mentioned earlier by someone there is also a budget next month. Local authorities will likely cop the cuts again and there is talk that government handouts will become harder to come by, so the grant funding could be affected. With business rates rising as well getting firms to sign up to the site won’t be easy, let alone the fact that rising inflation is likely to slow the economy. Throw in the fact that it was revealed this week that housing prices have been falling month on month now meaning building new ones isn’t as profitable for a developer then its potentially the perfect storm.