Re: DEADLINE
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 10:34 am
When the ground was bought it was announced they would be making plans for a redeveloped stadium. It appears to me they did those and just rolled them out at this announcement. No conspiracy here I’m afraid.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 10:45 am
Personally I think he comes across as a very honourable and successful businessman, much more than that of Yorcourt.

Wasnt there even the talk of him working with the club to revamp Belle Vue way back when he bought the ground back in 2016. Maybe these plans were drawn up back as far as then, maybe as a contingency if NM fell through.

He has been regularly tweeting and re tweeted about the club and stadium during this time. Have Yorcourt ever tweeted anything to do with the club in the past.

I am of the belief of we havent passed the deadline, and of the saying no news is good news.

Parking has been mentioned as an issue. It is, but maybe no more so than it is now. Manni has also worked with car parks in the past and am sure he is fully aware of this and am sure there will be steps in place to resolve these issues.

Dont some hotels actually have car parks underground these days?

Keep the faith and keep believing
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 10:50 am
When the ground was bought it was announced they would be making plans for a redeveloped stadium. It appears to me they did those and just rolled them out at this announcement. No conspiracy here I’m afraid.


Have you a quote from 88m?

I have a feeling, may be wrong, that that was a story started on here that somehow became fact.

Simple point - if BV is the best option why didn't the Council/Yorkcourt/the Club (who were advised by the Council not to) buy the ground and the Superbowl for less than a million pounds in total a year ago?

Mr 88m stands to make ten times that by simply re-offering the same deal that was available a year ago!

I'm not a conspiracy theorist by nature but this one has gone way beyond theory - it just plain odd - none of it makes any sense at all.

Even if it happens it still makes no economic sense because somebody most notably YC and 88m are almost certainly going to make a killing at the ratepayers expense. Fact, this could have happened a year ago for far less money and without the need to bring in yet another developer. Also why do people think 88m are in any way more trustworthy than Yorkcourt?

As I say I hope it happens and I'm made to look a wally on this one - I'd happily live with it.
