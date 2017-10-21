Mable_Syrup wrote: When the ground was bought it was announced they would be making plans for a redeveloped stadium. It appears to me they did those and just rolled them out at this announcement. No conspiracy here I’m afraid.

Have you a quote from 88m?I have a feeling, may be wrong, that that was a story started on here that somehow became fact.Simple point - if BV is the best option why didn't the Council/Yorkcourt/the Club (who were advised by the Council not to) buy the ground and the Superbowl for less than a million pounds in total a year ago?Mr 88m stands to make ten times that by simply re-offering the same deal that was available a year ago!I'm not a conspiracy theorist by nature but this one has gone way beyond theory - it just plain odd - none of it makes any sense at all.Even if it happens it still makes no economic sense because somebody most notably YC and 88m are almost certainly going to make a killing at the ratepayers expense. Fact, this could have happened a year ago for far less money and without the need to bring in yet another developer. Also why do people think 88m are in any way more trustworthy than Yorkcourt?As I say I hope it happens and I'm made to look a wally on this one - I'd happily live with it.