Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17906
Prince Buster wrote:
OK just for you, I will put it in a way that you may understand and be able to make a valid comparison.
Box has the same regard for Wakefield Trinity as you had for Margaret Thatcher and the tories.
So basically he will do the same to help the club as you would do to help that lot.
I hope this helps you to have a perspective of the situation.
well if that's the case were well and truly up the creek
Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:11 pm
Manuel
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Apr 15, 2013 11:48 am
Posts: 295
Yes but are we "all" still committed to it?
Fri Oct 20, 2017 8:27 pm
Joined: Sun Jul 06, 2014 9:52 am
Posts: 454
To put it bluntly, this isn’t going to happen. It must be true the resident serial posters said so. Mr Carter.. why are you wasting your time Persuing this pipe-dream ? You are just as thick and wrong as the previous head honchos of Wakefield Trinity.
Sat Oct 21, 2017 5:54 am
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26438
Location: Poodle Power!
MashPotatoes wrote:
To put it bluntly, this isn’t going to happen. It must be true the resident serial posters said so. Mr Carter.. why are you wasting your time Persuing this pipe-dream ? You are just as thick and wrong as the previous head honchos of Wakefield Trinity.
Have it your way. Sincerely hope you're right.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Sat Oct 21, 2017 7:28 am
Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 652
Well there's one thing about all this, I think if there isn't something more constructive and positive revealed by the deadline then I don't think it will happen.
I appreciate fine details are probably being discussed but those involved will have had enough time by then to know whether this thing will happen or not and I really expect something being announced with a more definite statement than we have heard before, from ALL parties, otherwise forget it.
Sat Oct 21, 2017 8:14 am
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5241
Location: Over there
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Sat Oct 21, 2017 8:37 am
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 680
Having worked in a structural consultancy/architectural environment for 50% of my working life, the cynic in me has me puzzled as to how, after all Box's denials of involvement, the departure of RMW, the "public council meeting" etc etc, the plans and architectural impressions of the new ground appeared so quickly on announcement of the latest proposals.
I can imagine Box instructing someone in the Planning Dept in Wakefield One to find an aerial shot of a football ground in Spain, Argentina or somewhere; Photoshopping the Trinity badge onto it and superimposing it onto a an aerial photograph of Agbrigg. He could then sit back and think: "That'll keep them quite for another couple of months!!"
Seriously though, those layouts and details of the proposed development did appear rather swiftly don't you think? Mmmmm!!!!!
Sat Oct 21, 2017 9:37 am
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1885
I know this forum has turned into a negative forum but what have people heard to say it's not going to happen? If all the parties didn't want it to happen why go through all the trouble and press releases surely it would have been easier to do nothing. All I've heard is nothing has changed since last months announcement, what's the people on here hearing? Makes next months meeting important.
Up the Trin
Sat Oct 21, 2017 9:52 am
Joined: Sun Jul 06, 2014 9:52 am
Posts: 454
Redscat wrote:
Having worked in a structural consultancy/architectural environment for 50% of my working life, the cynic in me has me puzzled as to how, after all Box's denials of involvement, the departure of RMW, the "public council meeting" etc etc, the plans and architectural impressions of the new ground appeared so quickly on announcement of the latest proposals.
I can imagine Box instructing someone in the Planning Dept in Wakefield One to find an aerial shot of a football ground in Spain, Argentina or somewhere; Photoshopping the Trinity badge onto it and superimposing it onto a an aerial photograph of Agbrigg. He could then sit back and think: "That'll keep them quite for another couple of months!!"
Seriously though, those layouts and details of the proposed development did appear rather swiftly don't you think? Mmmmm!!!!!
Maybe 88M have been working on them since the original date ? It’s quite a while ago since they bought Belle Vue and told everyone what they were going to do with it. Maybe, just maybe they aren’t as crooked as Yorkcourt properties ? Just a thought.
Sat Oct 21, 2017 10:10 am
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6471
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Redscat wrote:
Having worked in a structural consultancy/architectural environment for 50% of my working life, the cynic in me has me puzzled as to how, after all Box's denials of involvement, the departure of RMW, the "public council meeting" etc etc, the plans and architectural impressions of the new ground appeared so quickly on announcement of the latest proposals.
I can imagine Box instructing someone in the Planning Dept in Wakefield One to find an aerial shot of a football ground in Spain, Argentina or somewhere; Photoshopping the Trinity badge onto it and superimposing it onto a an aerial photograph of Agbrigg. He could then sit back and think: "That'll keep them quite for another couple of months!!"
Seriously though, those layouts and details of the proposed development did appear rather swiftly don't you think? Mmmmm!!!!!
My thoughts entirely.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
|