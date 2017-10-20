WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DEADLINE

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity DEADLINE

Post a reply
Re: DEADLINE
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 5:14 pm
snowie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17906
Prince Buster wrote:
OK just for you, I will put it in a way that you may understand and be able to make a valid comparison.

Box has the same regard for Wakefield Trinity as you had for Margaret Thatcher and the tories.

So basically he will do the same to help the club as you would do to help that lot.

I hope this helps you to have a perspective of the situation.
well if that's the case were well and truly up the creek
Re: DEADLINE
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 7:11 pm
Manuel Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 15, 2013 11:48 am
Posts: 295
Yes but are we "all" still committed to it?
Re: DEADLINE
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 8:27 pm
MashPotatoes Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jul 06, 2014 9:52 am
Posts: 454
To put it bluntly, this isn’t going to happen. It must be true the resident serial posters said so. Mr Carter.. why are you wasting your time Persuing this pipe-dream ? You are just as thick and wrong as the previous head honchos of Wakefield Trinity.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 5:54 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26438
Location: Poodle Power!
MashPotatoes wrote:
To put it bluntly, this isn’t going to happen. It must be true the resident serial posters said so. Mr Carter.. why are you wasting your time Persuing this pipe-dream ? You are just as thick and wrong as the previous head honchos of Wakefield Trinity.


Have it your way. Sincerely hope you're right.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 7:28 am
Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 652
Well there's one thing about all this, I think if there isn't something more constructive and positive revealed by the deadline then I don't think it will happen.
I appreciate fine details are probably being discussed but those involved will have had enough time by then to know whether this thing will happen or not and I really expect something being announced with a more definite statement than we have heard before, from ALL parties, otherwise forget it.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 8:14 am
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5241
Location: Over there
Pessimism fills a vacuum
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 8:37 am
Redscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 680
Having worked in a structural consultancy/architectural environment for 50% of my working life, the cynic in me has me puzzled as to how, after all Box's denials of involvement, the departure of RMW, the "public council meeting" etc etc, the plans and architectural impressions of the new ground appeared so quickly on announcement of the latest proposals.
I can imagine Box instructing someone in the Planning Dept in Wakefield One to find an aerial shot of a football ground in Spain, Argentina or somewhere; Photoshopping the Trinity badge onto it and superimposing it onto a an aerial photograph of Agbrigg. He could then sit back and think: "That'll keep them quite for another couple of months!!"
Seriously though, those layouts and details of the proposed development did appear rather swiftly don't you think? Mmmmm!!!!!
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 9:37 am
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1885
I know this forum has turned into a negative forum but what have people heard to say it's not going to happen? If all the parties didn't want it to happen why go through all the trouble and press releases surely it would have been easier to do nothing. All I've heard is nothing has changed since last months announcement, what's the people on here hearing? Makes next months meeting important.

Up the Trin
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 9:52 am
MashPotatoes Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jul 06, 2014 9:52 am
Posts: 454
Redscat wrote:
Having worked in a structural consultancy/architectural environment for 50% of my working life, the cynic in me has me puzzled as to how, after all Box's denials of involvement, the departure of RMW, the "public council meeting" etc etc, the plans and architectural impressions of the new ground appeared so quickly on announcement of the latest proposals.
I can imagine Box instructing someone in the Planning Dept in Wakefield One to find an aerial shot of a football ground in Spain, Argentina or somewhere; Photoshopping the Trinity badge onto it and superimposing it onto a an aerial photograph of Agbrigg. He could then sit back and think: "That'll keep them quite for another couple of months!!"
Seriously though, those layouts and details of the proposed development did appear rather swiftly don't you think? Mmmmm!!!!!


Maybe 88M have been working on them since the original date ? It’s quite a while ago since they bought Belle Vue and told everyone what they were going to do with it. Maybe, just maybe they aren’t as crooked as Yorkcourt properties ? Just a thought.
Re: DEADLINE
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 10:10 am
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6471
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Redscat wrote:
Having worked in a structural consultancy/architectural environment for 50% of my working life, the cynic in me has me puzzled as to how, after all Box's denials of involvement, the departure of RMW, the "public council meeting" etc etc, the plans and architectural impressions of the new ground appeared so quickly on announcement of the latest proposals.
I can imagine Box instructing someone in the Planning Dept in Wakefield One to find an aerial shot of a football ground in Spain, Argentina or somewhere; Photoshopping the Trinity badge onto it and superimposing it onto a an aerial photograph of Agbrigg. He could then sit back and think: "That'll keep them quite for another couple of months!!"
Seriously though, those layouts and details of the proposed development did appear rather swiftly don't you think? Mmmmm!!!!!

My thoughts entirely.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, basher11, Big lads mate, BigJMolloy, djcool, Eastern Wildcat, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Lupsetbull, Mable_Syrup, MashPotatoes, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, supercat, Wildthing, wrencat1873 and 170 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,652,6431,64276,3054,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM