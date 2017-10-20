Having worked in a structural consultancy/architectural environment for 50% of my working life, the cynic in me has me puzzled as to how, after all Box's denials of involvement, the departure of RMW, the "public council meeting" etc etc, the plans and architectural impressions of the new ground appeared so quickly on announcement of the latest proposals.

I can imagine Box instructing someone in the Planning Dept in Wakefield One to find an aerial shot of a football ground in Spain, Argentina or somewhere; Photoshopping the Trinity badge onto it and superimposing it onto a an aerial photograph of Agbrigg. He could then sit back and think: "That'll keep them quite for another couple of months!!"

Seriously though, those layouts and details of the proposed development did appear rather swiftly don't you think? Mmmmm!!!!!